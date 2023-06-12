“Overwatch 2” S6 season preview “Story Mode”, and a new “flying” auxiliary hero | 4Gamers

Although it was previously criticized for canceling the development of the PvE mode, Blizzard Entertainment revealed the preview of the sixth season of “Overwatch 2” (Overwatch 2) in the Xbox Game Showcase live broadcast, and the presentation of the whole atmosphere seems to be based on the story mode. center of gravity.

In the video, Blizzard teased that Season 6 will feature a new story mission mode, a co-op game, and a new PvP “Flashpoint” gameplay.

According to Xbox Wire intelligence, this time the PvE story is still based on the existing PvP map. Players need to join the Toronto battle with defenders to defend the people from the attack of out-of-control omnics. And a new co-op mode will also take place on King’s Row.

It is worth mentioning that the “Hero Mastery” mode will be introduced in the sixth season. This part is somewhat similar to the specialization achievement gameplay of “Decisive Moment” or other games. Players can hone their hero familiarity through various training conditions. .

In addition, there is a small “bright” point at the end of the trailer. A hero with a cape (or wings?) leaps high, suggesting that the new auxiliary hero that will be released next season will appear.

The sixth season of “Overwatch 2” is expected to be revised on August 10, overseas time. At that time, Blizzard will release further information. If you are still looking forward to the story of “Overwatch”, you can pay attention to it. Watch See how the Defenders unite once again to save the world.