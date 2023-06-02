Home » Economically – Festival of Economics, Lectio magistralis by Antonio Fazio
Business

Economically – Festival of Economics, Lectio magistralis by Antonio Fazio

by admin
Economically – Festival of Economics, Lectio magistralis by Antonio Fazio

Antonio Fazio (photo Lapresse

Antonio Fazio, former governor of the Bank of Italy: Lectio magistralis at Economicmente – Festival of Economics

On the occasion of the Economicmente – Festival of Economics event, the People’s University of Sora and the Cowo SJ 3.0 Association announce that Dr. Antonio Fazio, former governor of the Bank of Italywill hold a Lectio magistralis on the topic The state of the Italian economy.

The appointment is scheduled for Saturday 10 June, at 10.30, at the “De Sica” Auditorium, in Piazza Meyer Ross.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Renewables, so Italy loses ground in attracting investments

You may also like

Usa, the job market is running: in May...

Resolution 6 of 02/05/2023 – Integration of previous...

“The price of sugar has skyrocketed over 120...

Fascina against the Fact: “I’m not interested in...

Shares pitch deck: Serena Williams relies on this...

Hong Kong retail stocks rebounded collectively, Samsonite and...

“Scary”: With this airline you have to be...

Republic Day and the Liberation of Mattarella. “Dear...

4 rules for hybrid work to succeed

Piazza Affari: Ftse Mib up after ok US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy