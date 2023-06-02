Economically – Festival of Economics, Lectio magistralis by Antonio Fazio

Antonio Fazio, former governor of the Bank of Italy: Lectio magistralis at Economicmente – Festival of Economics

On the occasion of the Economicmente – Festival of Economics event, the People’s University of Sora and the Cowo SJ 3.0 Association announce that Dr. Antonio Fazio, former governor of the Bank of Italywill hold a Lectio magistralis on the topic The state of the Italian economy.

The appointment is scheduled for Saturday 10 June, at 10.30, at the “De Sica” Auditorium, in Piazza Meyer Ross.

