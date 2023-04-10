Home Business Economy: Union calls healing statements on the minimum wage “irritating”
Economy: Union calls healing statements on the minimum wage “irritating”

Berlin (German news agency) – The Union reacted with dismay to the statement by Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) that he expected a significant increase in the minimum wage. “For the minimum wage, the independent minimum wage commission makes a proposal for 2024,” said Thorsten Frei, parliamentary director of the Union faction, the newspapers of the Funke media group (Tuesday editions).

It is “irritating” that the Minister of Labor is now commenting on this. “In any case, political wage determination is wrong.” Heil had previously told “Bild am Sonntag” that he expected a “significant increase” in the minimum wage next January.

“Because we not only continue to have high inflation, but also decent wage increases, which will be reflected in the upcoming increase in the minimum wage.” In the summer, the minimum wage commission will make him a proposal. The minimum wage in Germany is currently 12 euros per hour.

