Nowadays we have started to live and think sustainably. If we save the natural resources, we can create a better and sustainable environment for ourselves and our families. Saving water is a good idea for every household and for every garden. You can use a rain barrel to catch and store the water until you need it. And how to build your own rain barrel yourself, you will learn from this article!

Build a rain barrel yourself: materials required

It’s probably easier than you think to build your own water butt by repurposing an inexpensive plastic trash can with a lid for outdoor use. Here is the list of tools and materials needed:

1 plastic trash can with a lid (the bigger it is, the more water you can hold)

1 brass tap

1 tube of waterproof sealant

1 Rolle Teflonband

1 pipe fitting

drill and drill

Carpet knife or utility knife

Landscape gardening fabric or fine mesh screen

Follow step-by-step instructions

It is easy to build a water butt yourself using our instructions.

First choose your location. For a rain barrel to work properly, it should be placed near the corner of your home where your drainpipe runs down the gutter. You need to route the drainpipe into the rain barrel to filter the water from the gutter. So choose a corner of your home that has a drainpipe to place your water butt.

Drill a hole a few inches off the bottom of your garbage can. This is where you will insert the tap. Use a drill that is slightly smaller than or the same size as the nozzle or fitting (according to the size of the nozzle).

Place a metal washer on the threaded end of the spigot and then place a snug rubber washer over the threads to hold the washer in place and prevent leakage. Apply waterproof caulk to the rubber seal and insert the spigot into the hole on the outside wall of the keg. Allow the sealant to dry, then slide a rubber washer, then a metal washer, onto the spigot threads inside the barrel. Alternatively, you can insert the tube fitting piece into the drilled hole, leaving a small gap. Apply sealant to the fitting and then tighten it onto the barrel. Apply more sealant to the fitting nut and screw the fitting into the dustbin. Let the sealant dry. Wrap the threads of the nozzle with Teflon tape and screw the nozzle into the fitting on the outside of the bin.