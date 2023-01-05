Eni, A2A and F2i among the potential buyers of the Italian assets of Edison, a subsidiary of the French multinational Edf. Il Sole 24 ore reports it, specifying that at the moment there would be no expressions of interest, as a structured sales process has not yet started.

The French government is currently completing the acquisition of control of Edf (at 12 euros per share, for an outlay of 10 billion), which could sell the Italian assets against an offer of 7-8 billion, to finance investments of 50 billion in maintenance and new nuclear reactors.

In 2021, recalls Equita Sim, Edison recorded a gross operating margin of 989 million euros, an operating result of 466 million and a net result of 413 million. As for net electricity production, with 17.4 TWh, Edison has a production share of 6.3% in Italy, making it the third largest producer after Enel and Eni. Of the gas sold for civil uses, it has 13.5% of gas sales to the final market, second after Eni.

Among the proposed hypotheses, concludes Equita, is also that of selling only some of Edison’s assets.