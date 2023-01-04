During his regular public audience on Wednesday, Pope Francis called on everyone to join in prayer with all those who are praying for the emeritus Pope Emeritus before beginning his catechism.

(Vatican News Network)January 4th is the last day that Benedict XVI’s body will be seen by the public. As crowds from all over the world poured into St. Peter’s Basilica to pay homage to the Pope Emeritus, Pope Francis presided over a routine Wednesday public audience in the Paul VI Hall, lecturing on the catechism.

“Before I begin this catechism, I would like all of us to be in one accord with all those who are paying homage to Benedict XVI next door. My thoughts go to his great catechist. Insightful, humble and courteous, his thoughts are not ruled by himself, but by the Church, because he always desires to accompany us in our encounter with Jesus. Jesus, the crucified and risen Lord, the living God, It is Benedict XVI who takes us by the hand and leads us to the end. May we be helped to rediscover in Christ the joy of faith and the hope of life.”

Greeting the German-speaking pilgrims after the catechism, Pope Francis reiterated the words of “our beloved late Benedict XVI”: “The believer is never alone! Whoever believes that God is the Father, There are many brothers and sisters. These days we experience in a unique way the universality of this community of faith, which does not end with death.”

Greeting the Italian-speaking pilgrims, Pope Francis referred to the upcoming Epiphany: “May you, like the Magi, know how to seek with an open heart Christ, the Light of the world and Savior of mankind.” The Pope continued. Encourages all to “persevere in solidarity with the suffering people of Ukraine and pray for them the grace of peace”.

Finally, the Pope led the audience to recite the Our Father in Latin, and bestowed the Apostolic Blessing. Immediately afterwards, many believers chanted the name of Pope Benedict, and the shouts echoed in the hall of Pope Paul VI.

