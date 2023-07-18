Edison Next starts the energy upgrading of public lighting in Poggiomarino

Il Municipality of Poggiomarino e Edison Nextthe Edison Group company that accompanies customers and territories on their decarbonization and ecological transition journey, announced on July 18, in the Council Chamber of the Municipality of Poggiomarino, the start of the energy and technological redevelopment project of public lighting systems of the city of Campania with a total investment by Edison Next of almost one million euros.

The nine-year project is part of the framework of the Consip Light Service Agreement 4 and provides the installation of approximately 2,100 new LED lighting fixtures of the latest generation out of a total of around 2,400 city lights and the installation of remote control and remote management systems “island” on all 32 electrical power panels: these systems, detecting the performance data of the infrastructure, will allow the operator and the Municipality to verify both the correct management and the regular functioning of the systems.

“Edison Next is proud to launch this project with the Municipality of Poggiomarino, confirming its commitment to accompany territories and public administrations in a virtuous path of sustainability and decarbonisation – he declares Raffaele BonardiBusiness to Government Director of Edison Next – Through the energy upgrading of public lighting in the city, we aim to bring added value to the community, improving people’s quality of life, increasing the usability and safety of city spaces, even during at night, enhancing the urban environment and significantly reducing energy needs and environmental impact”.

“Entrusting the management of public lighting to Edison Next was a choice made unanimously with my administration, because we believe that the management of public affairs should be entrusted to professionals in the sector – declared the mayor of Poggiomarino Maurizio Falanga – We have approved the adhesion to the Consip Luce 4 convention in the City Council because we believe it is the best choice for this fundamental service. Not only ordinary maintenance of the network but also expansion and modernization, with the historic opportunity to see the street lighting fixtures replaced, as well as a kilometer of underground network and a kilometer of new lighting. Practically a real revolution for our Poggiomarino. The umpteenth. We are certain that Edison Next will illuminate the Poggiomarino arterial roads, always keeping alive the dialogue with citizens, possible thanks to the new and more modern means of communication. The closeness between citizens, the Administration and the Manager will allow everyone to report, ask and always get information. It should be said: new light in Poggiomarino”.

As regards the structural works, the electrical and static safety of the plant infrastructure will be carried out and, in particular, 158 poles and outriggers in a state of age, deteriorated or corroded will be replaced, the replacement and regulatory adaptation of 26 electrical switchboards will be carried out and the redevelopment of 2 kilometers of power lines. The expected benefits at the level of energy and environmental saving: the efficiency improvement works will, in fact, lead to guaranteed annual energy savings of almost 160 MWh, with an expected reduction in atmospheric emissions of around 65 tons of CO2 per year1.

With a view to providing service and proximity to the community, in collaboration with the Municipal Administration, a contact center service has been set up for reporting breakdowns or malfunctions in public lighting systems. The service has been active since 1 July 365 days a year 24h/24 and can be contacted by citizens via the toll-free number 800628172.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

