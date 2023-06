PORT MARGHERA – Edison restarts from Margherita Levante, one of its historical thermoelectric plants, to introduce in Italy the new generation of gas plants ready for hydrogen and with emissions much lower than the average. The plant inaugurated today after four years of work costing 400 million to the group controlled by the French public giant Edf, will produce electricity for the annual needs of 2 million families, equal to 780 MW of installed power.