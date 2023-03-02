Home Business Effect of “expensive energy” on mechanics: production -0.4% in 2022
Business

Effect of “expensive energy” on mechanics: production -0.4% in 2022

by admin
Effect of “expensive energy” on mechanics: production -0.4% in 2022

The effect of the war, with the rise in energy prices and the expensive raw materials, made itself felt on mechanics which in 2022 reduced production by 0.4% compared to 2021, a result substantially in line with that recorded by the whole industrial sector (-0.3%), after a fluctuating trend during the year. In the fourth quarter of 2022 the negative phase eased, and engineering production increased by 1.3% compared to the third. In the trend comparison with the last quarter of 2021, however, between October and December there was a change of +0.2% (after the previous two quarters had closed with trend declines).

2022 growing in the rest of Europe
The economic survey by Federemeccanica shows how Italy travels in contrast with the rest of Europe, considering that on average for the year, -0.4% of Italy, compares with a EU of 27 where there is a tendential increase of 2.8%, in Spain the increase was 3.7%, in France it was 2.2% and in Germany it was 1.8%.

“We would not have wanted to see a minus sign in front of the industrial production figure for 2022 – commented the president of Federmeccanica, Federico Visentin -, we would not like to continue to see in our financial statements that significant squeeze on margins determined largely by energy costs and raw materials”.

Double-digit loss for metallurgyThe Italian result is due to different trends between the various sectors, with double-digit production reductions for metallurgy in the last two quarters of 2022 (-16.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2021), a decline for metal products ( -5.4%), the increase in motor vehicles and trailers (+8.2%), other means of transport (+5.2%) machines and mechanical appliances (+3.6%).

The future of Italian manufacturing passes through transformation

You may also like

EdiliziAcrobatica goes shopping in Dubai: it will take...

Finma investigation – Comparis announces “mass redundancies” –...

Guest contribution Index rents second best, new construction...

Arera, gas still down in February (-13%). But...

Artificial intelligence: Does ChatGPT tick economically and politically...

Resolution 26 of 02/27/2023 – Appointments within the...

Influencer Fynn Kliemann has to pay a fine...

Tim Enterprise, according to analysts the company may...

Expert analysis of “relay loans”: the CCP manipulates...

Finma supervisory authority – How the supervisory authority...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy