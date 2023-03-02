Listen to the audio version of the article

The effect of the war, with the rise in energy prices and the expensive raw materials, made itself felt on mechanics which in 2022 reduced production by 0.4% compared to 2021, a result substantially in line with that recorded by the whole industrial sector (-0.3%), after a fluctuating trend during the year. In the fourth quarter of 2022 the negative phase eased, and engineering production increased by 1.3% compared to the third. In the trend comparison with the last quarter of 2021, however, between October and December there was a change of +0.2% (after the previous two quarters had closed with trend declines).

2022 growing in the rest of Europe

The economic survey by Federemeccanica shows how Italy travels in contrast with the rest of Europe, considering that on average for the year, -0.4% of Italy, compares with a EU of 27 where there is a tendential increase of 2.8%, in Spain the increase was 3.7%, in France it was 2.2% and in Germany it was 1.8%.

“We would not have wanted to see a minus sign in front of the industrial production figure for 2022 – commented the president of Federmeccanica, Federico Visentin -, we would not like to continue to see in our financial statements that significant squeeze on margins determined largely by energy costs and raw materials”.

Double-digit loss for metallurgyThe Italian result is due to different trends between the various sectors, with double-digit production reductions for metallurgy in the last two quarters of 2022 (-16.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2021), a decline for metal products ( -5.4%), the increase in motor vehicles and trailers (+8.2%), other means of transport (+5.2%) machines and mechanical appliances (+3.6%).