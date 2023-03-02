Support research into multiple sclerosis with a flower, actually two. The gardenia and the hydrangea – which put together form the gardensia – return to peacefully invade Italian squares to support studies and treatments against this progressive neurological disease.

Support research against multiple sclerosis: women are the most affected

The one of the two flowers is a symbolic union to represent the close link between women and multiple sclerosis because this pathology affects women twice as much as men. The age of onset is usually between 20 and 30 years old. It is the period of the departure of adult life. A particularly important and delicate age. This disease has no cure, it involves the whole network of relatives and friends around you and remains one of the most serious of the central nervous system. The symptoms are manydisabling and vary from person to person.

Supporting research against multiple sclerosis: 14,000 volunteers will supervise 5,000 places throughout Italy

On Saturday 4, Sunday 5 and Wednesday 8, on the occasion of Women’s Day, 14,000 volunteers from the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association will gather in 5,000 squares and streets to raise funds to support scientific research against this condition for which there is still no cure definitive. The minimum donation is 15 euros. By clicking here you can find the nearest volunteers where to buy gardensia.

Testimonial of the association for this year’s initiative Bentornata Gardensia is the actress, presenter and writer Chiara Francini, whom we have just seen at the Sanremo Festival.

All the numbers of multiple sclerosis

This pathology often causes disability, even severe. 50% of people forced to live with this condition are young and not yet 40 years old. It affects women twice as often as men. It is the leading cause of neurological disability in young adults after trauma. In Italy there are 133,000 people affected by multiple sclerosis, 3,600 new cases every year: 1 every 3 hours. The cause and cure have not yet been found but thanks to the progress made by scientific research, there are therapies and treatments capable of slowing down the course of multiple sclerosis and improving the quality of life of people with MS. This is why it is essential to support scientific research. There is also a solidarity number for donating: 45512, with donations of 2, 5 or 10 euros.

