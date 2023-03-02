Recently, smartphone manufacturers Xiaomi his latest smartphones, the 13 row, presents. This time there are the cell phones in collaboration with the company Leica camerasdie Smartphone-Photos to take it to an even higher level.

Am Sunday February 26, 2023, Xiaomi presented the 13th line of its smartphones to an international audience in Barcelona. These are exciting flagships of the series Xiaomi 13 and the 13 Pro as well as that Xiaomi 13 Lite. Xiaomi is definitely focusing on the this year Cameras and want together with Leica an even better one photo and video experience created with the smartphone.

Here this introductory video of Series 13:

Xiaomi 13 (Pro) – The equipment

The Xiaomi 13 measures 152,8 x 71,5 x 7,98 Millimeter and weighs 189 grams, the Pro version is slightly larger and heavier either 162,9 x 74,6 x 8,38 Millimeter and 229 grams. Both models are after IP68 water resistant. In the 13th is a 4500-mAh-Battery installed, in the Pro one with 4820 mAh.

The smartphones have a triple camera setup consisting of a 23mm wide-angle main camera with a 1-inch IMX989 sensor, a 75-mm-Floating-Telekamera and one 14mm wide-angle main camera. The zoom range is from 0,6 bis 3,2. The focal length is 14 to 75 millimeters.

Unboxing-Video des Xiaomi 13 Pro:

With the models should not only stunning photosbut also Videos be made possible. Support both „Create in Dolby Vision“with which, among other things, also 4K Ultra Night Videos to record. Xiaomi promises a great image optimization, high contrast ratio and detailed recordings at professional level.

The processor is the infamous one on both smartphones Snapdragon 8 Gen 2designed for quick application, long battery life and should ensure top performance in gaming. One is installed in each case AMOLED-Displaywhile that of the 13 Pros achieves a peak brightness of whole 1900 Nits.

Availability

The Series 13 is officially sold from March 8, 2023. If you are a model pre-ordered until March 12thyou get one for free Xiaomi Instant Photo Printer 1S Set in addition.

The following are available for purchase variants:

Xiaomi 13 Pro with 12 GB + 256 GB at an RRP of 1299.90 euros – Colors: Ceramic Black oder Ceramic White

with 12 GB + 256 GB at an RRP of 1299.90 euros – Ceramic Black oder Ceramic White Xiaomi 13 with 8 GB + 256 GB at a price of 999.90 euros – Colors: Black, White oder Flora Green

with 8 GB + 256 GB at a price of 999.90 euros – Black, White oder Flora Green Xiaomi 13 Lite with 8 GB + 128 GB at a price of 499.90 euros – Colors: Blue, Pink oder Black

