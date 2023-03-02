The Argentine tennis player Francisco Cerúndolo will face his compatriot Tomás Martín Etcheverry this Thursday, while Sebastián Báez will play the Chilean Cristian Garín, within the framework of the round of 16 of the ATP 250 in Santiago, Chile. In this same instance, Juan Manuel Cerúndolo was eliminated.

“Fran” Cerúndolo (32), second favorite for the title and excepted from the initial round, is measured against Tomás Martín Etcheverry (76) from La Plata, who eliminated the experienced Italian Fabio Fognini (82), 35 years old in his presentation.

The winner of that key among the Argentines will play this Friday in the quarterfinals with the Serbian Dusan Lajovic (75), who eliminated Juan Manuel Cerúndolo (108) from Buenos Aires this Thursday in the first round by beating him 6/2, 2/6 and 7/6

Lastly, Sebastián Báez (35), from Buenos Aires, finalist in the previous edition of Santiago and champion this year in the Córdoba Open, enters directly into the round of 16 and will be played not before 6:00 p.m. by Chilean Cristian Garín (100), who eliminated the Austrian Dominic Thiem (99) in the initial round.

In the case of advancing to the quarterfinals, Báez will meet on Friday with the Serbian Laslo Djere (55) or the Italian Riccardo Bonadío (182), emerged from the classification.

The ATP 250 in Santiago, which will distribute prizes of $718,245, will close the tour on brick dust in South America that included the Córdoba Open, the Argentina Open and the ATP 500 in Rio de Janeiro.

The contest will have a new champion this year, since the one who won it last year, the Spanish Pedro Martínez (117), fell in the initial round against the German Yannick Hanfmann (153).