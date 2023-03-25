Asylum Pyre – Call Me Inhuman

Origin: France

Release: 24.03.2023

Label: Independent

Duration: 54:52

Genre: Modern Power Metal

The French power metallers from Asylum Pyre have been in business for many years and have now had five albums, but they should still fly under the radar of some people. That should change with the latest work Call Me Inhuman change, which joins the line of coherent concept albums that have been released to date.

Poorly thought out looks different

Let’s start with the opener Virtual Gunsthe HERE can be listened to and knows how to convince with mid-tempo heavy grooves, a catchy chorus as well as finely placed melodic elements. Also the second title Fighters it HERE, gives a consistently good figure. Starting with the somewhat shrill-sounding intro, it goes into the gentle but rhythmically demanding verses and a chorus that you can confidently raise to an anthem.

At The True Crown vocal variety is then offered in the form of almost opera-like female vocals alternating with male vocal parts and a few screams. Happy Deathday sounds almost strange compared to the previous album, because the gas pedal and somehow also the funk are unpacked here.

Melodic Old School Power Metal Rock

So the rest of the album moves more in the middle tempo range, but changes stylistically through all possible directions. The Nowhere Dancethe one yourself HERE is more in the rock realm, but has some pretty weird sounding vocal passages that you can celebrate or hate. A Teacher, A Scientist & A Diplomat while it sounds like the start of a bad joke, it can certainly hold its own as a serious hard rock song.

The Mad Fiddler on the other hand, it starts up again and changes between cozy Rock and somehow Speed ​​Metal. Joy seems like a ballad, if it weren’t for the somewhat surprising but well-integrated shouts. The conclusion forms with Call Me Inhuman then a real two and a half minute ballad with piano and various folk instruments.

Conclusion

Asylum Pyre stay tuned with their fifth album Call Me Inhuman essentially faithful. The not quite undemanding mixture of Power Metal and Rock should meet the taste of the existing fans again. But also worth a look for friends of cozy melodic metal. 7,5 / 10



Line Up

Johann Cadot – vocals, guitar

Ombeline Duprat – Gesang

Pierre-Emmanuel Pelisson – Gitarre

Fabien Mira – Bass

Thomas Calegari – drums

Tracklist

01. Virtual Guns

02. Fighters

03. The True Crown

04. Happy Deathday

05. There, I Could Die

06. Sand Paths

07. The Nowhere Dance

08. A Teacher, A Scientist & A Diplomat

09. Underneath Heartskin

10. The Mad Fiddler

11. Joy

12. Call Me Inhuman

