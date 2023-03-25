Asylum Pyre – Call Me Inhuman
Origin: France
Release: 24.03.2023
Label: Independent
Duration: 54:52
Genre: Modern Power Metal
The French power metallers from Asylum Pyre have been in business for many years and have now had five albums, but they should still fly under the radar of some people. That should change with the latest work Call Me Inhuman change, which joins the line of coherent concept albums that have been released to date.
Poorly thought out looks different
Let’s start with the opener Virtual Gunsthe HERE can be listened to and knows how to convince with mid-tempo heavy grooves, a catchy chorus as well as finely placed melodic elements. Also the second title Fighters it HERE, gives a consistently good figure. Starting with the somewhat shrill-sounding intro, it goes into the gentle but rhythmically demanding verses and a chorus that you can confidently raise to an anthem.
At The True Crown vocal variety is then offered in the form of almost opera-like female vocals alternating with male vocal parts and a few screams. Happy Deathday sounds almost strange compared to the previous album, because the gas pedal and somehow also the funk are unpacked here.
Melodic Old School Power Metal Rock
So the rest of the album moves more in the middle tempo range, but changes stylistically through all possible directions. The Nowhere Dancethe one yourself HERE is more in the rock realm, but has some pretty weird sounding vocal passages that you can celebrate or hate. A Teacher, A Scientist & A Diplomat while it sounds like the start of a bad joke, it can certainly hold its own as a serious hard rock song.
The Mad Fiddler on the other hand, it starts up again and changes between cozy Rock and somehow Speed Metal. Joy seems like a ballad, if it weren’t for the somewhat surprising but well-integrated shouts. The conclusion forms with Call Me Inhuman then a real two and a half minute ballad with piano and various folk instruments.
Conclusion
Asylum Pyre stay tuned with their fifth album Call Me Inhuman essentially faithful. The not quite undemanding mixture of Power Metal and Rock should meet the taste of the existing fans again. But also worth a look for friends of cozy melodic metal. 7,5 / 10
Line Up
Johann Cadot – vocals, guitar
Ombeline Duprat – Gesang
Pierre-Emmanuel Pelisson – Gitarre
Fabien Mira – Bass
Thomas Calegari – drums
Tracklist
01. Virtual Guns
02. Fighters
03. The True Crown
04. Happy Deathday
05. There, I Could Die
06. Sand Paths
07. The Nowhere Dance
08. A Teacher, A Scientist & A Diplomat
09. Underneath Heartskin
10. The Mad Fiddler
11. Joy
12. Call Me Inhuman
