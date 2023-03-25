Health insurance companies must provide their insured persons with an electronic patient record (ePA) by 2021 at the latest and inform them about it. In addition, mobile access to the medical data of the EHR will also be possible using a smartphone or tablet.

Patient safety is also of international concern. All over the world, patients need the certainty that they are being cared for well and safely. That is why Germany, together with Great Britain, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Switzerland, has launched an initiative for a World Health Assembly resolution entitled “Global Action on Patient Safety”. The initiators are today presenting a memorandum to the Director-General of the World Health Organization underlining the importance of patient safety for sustainable development and calling for increased public engagement worldwide.