“Quantive Accelerate” is a tailor-made combination of software and consulting to help companies of all sizes successfully achieve their goals

Denver (USA)/Munich, April 6, 2023 – Quantive, a leading global provider of software and services for effective strategy execution, launches its new program, Quantive Accelerate. This is a combination solution that Quantive-Results-Plattform with company-wide coaching and end-to-end support. The target group of the program are companies that use the so-called OKR model ( Objectives and Key Results) want to introduce as efficiently as possible.

The transition to new, more effective planning and implementation processes can be a lengthy and challenging process for companies. Without clear specifications and without a structured schedule, long-term projects require significantly more resources than planned, and the originally announced added value is not realized or is not sufficiently realized. In view of economic uncertainties, many companies are therefore holding back on extensive transformation initiatives, which would be necessary, for example in the areas of digitization or sustainability.

The OKR management method is a way of tackling such complex projects in a structured and goal-oriented manner. However, their implementation can be challenging for companies. Quantive’s new Accelerate program aims to mitigate this risk in change management. Combining tailored guidance on the Quantive Results platform with individual OKR consulting and training, Quantive will offer its customers a holistic support program to accelerate the adoption of a mature OKR process in the company.

Each program consists of core elements such as executive coaching, activation and training of so-called OKR champions, setup of the OKR process and OKR architecture as well as reporting on their structural progress, together with the recently successfully introduced consulting division Quantive Consulting can be tailored to the individual configuration of the customer. With this prescriptive approach, Quantive Accelerate enables companies to achieve first results in their OKR implementation faster and at the same time equips them with all the means to successfully use the OKR strategy in the long term.

“Most companies are open to transformation. However, what they often fail to see is that transformation is not a one-time event, but a multi-step process,” says Ivan Osmak, CEO of Quantive. “With our Quantive Accelerate program, we want to help companies better execute their strategic initiatives, achieve company-wide goals in a more structured way and transform their business by leveraging our Strategy Execution Platform and OKR methodology. Quantive Accelerate helps organizations by providing the vision and roadmap to do it.”

For more information about Quantive and the Quantive solutions, visit www.quantive.com.

About Quantives

Quantive (formerly Gtmhub) is a leading global digital platform for designing, managing and implementing corporate strategies and their complex sub-projects, based on the OKR management methodology (Objectives and Key Results). By visualizing and linking long-term corporate goals with existing capacities, Quantive transforms the way organizations work towards more efficient and transparent coordination. The company of the same name, founded in Denver in 2015, already supports more than 2,000 customers worldwide with its platform – including established corporations from various industries, start-ups, non-profit organizations and authorities – in accelerating their growth, optimizing their use of resources and drive an OKR-based transformation. More information at www.quantive.com

