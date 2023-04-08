by palermotoday.it – ​​5 hours ago

Penultimate day of the championship of Excellence, group A: Misilmeri stopped the leaders Akragas at home. The white-blues, however, remain at the top +1 from Enna, today snowballing against Parmonval. Cus Palermo falls…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Excellence group A, twenty-ninth day: Resuttana San Lorenzo wins, Cus Palermo and Casteldaccia ko appeared 5 hours ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».