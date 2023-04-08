When it comes to food hygiene, many people face the dilemma of whether to wash raw meat before cooking it. However, there is still no definite answer to this question. Some advise against it, while others have already made it a habit and believe in it. According to some health authorities, pre-cleaning raw meat allows bacteria to spread around the kitchen area, while heat treating eliminates germs anyway. In addition, there are some ways to treat raw food gently before cooking by using certain home remedies. Here are some methods and facts to know to help you make the best decision for you despite the controversy.

Does washing raw meat actually help with safety?

So there are conflicting opinions about how to treat raw beef, pork or poultry before cooking. In many households, it is common practice to either soak the cuts of meat in vinegar and water or to rinse them under tap water beforehand. In many cases, only the lower skin is washed from the meat juices, or the meat is cured and dried before cooking. Depending on the type of meat, many people put these in marinades to enhance flavor and tenderize the meat. There are even bizarre cases where you would wash raw meat in the dishwasher or with detergent. Actually, pre-cleaning would only be necessary if bone splinters occur after cutting.

In addition, rinsing can reduce meat quality and flavor, with red-fleshed varieties being the most affected. It turns out that washing the raw meat doesn’t make it more sterile. It’s even possible for dangerous bacteria to spread through spills on kitchen countertops, cooking utensils, and other ready-to-eat foods. The recommended measure against cross-contamination and food poisoning is to cook the meat. This ensures that all germs are eliminated and it is safe for consumption. As a rule, cleaning is always carried out in advance for types of meat that are to be sold. So should you even treat raw meat before cooking it?

What are the dangers of washing raw meat?

Washing beforehand poses some risks, as pathogens could get caught in water splashes. These are not visible to the naked eye, which could trigger foodborne illness if you were to wash fresh meat. From a food security point of view, it is therefore not advisable to treat such foods in this way. This is because most raw meat products are susceptible to contamination, and the microorganisms they contain could lead to spoilage or foodborne illness. This can be prevented by getting rid of the harmful bacteria through the most common cooking methods such as frying, baking, roasting or boiling. When cooking, however, it is crucial to reach the necessary temperature level inside the meat in order to eliminate pathogens. In this case, a meat thermometer would be recommended.

If you still want to wash your raw meat, make sure you do it in a separate kitchen sink. This allows you to prevent contact with other foods. In addition, health authorities strictly advise against using cleaning products for it. The chemical substances contained in it can affect the meat products and contaminate them with harmful substances. Here are some of the best heat treatment methods you can use on a variety of meats.

Prevent disease risks without having to wash raw meat

Although washing any meat is an optional process, you should try to improve food safety through recommended cooking methods. This makes it possible to minimize possible health risks without having to wash meat and without compromising the nutritional values ​​of such foods. In addition, washing can also remove a significant amount of fat from the meat, affecting its flavor and texture. Read below which meats can be heat treated instead, preferably using a meat thermometer.

chicken meat cook properly – The optimal cooking temperature for poultry meat, which eliminates bacteria, is 75 °C. So you can safely prepare any kind of meat.

cook properly – The optimal cooking temperature for poultry meat, which eliminates bacteria, is 75 °C. So you can safely prepare any kind of meat. Cooking ground beef or pork – The cooking process requires an approximate internal temperature of 70°C to ensure food safety when preparing minced meat. Lower internal temperatures can also be used in combination with strict food handling to achieve different degrees of doneness.

– The cooking process requires an approximate internal temperature of 70°C to ensure food safety when preparing minced meat. Lower internal temperatures can also be used in combination with strict food handling to achieve different degrees of doneness. venison handle safely – Most such meats are blood rich and washing such meat increases the risk of contamination. The optimal cooking temperature inside should be around 75 °C.

handle safely – Most such meats are blood rich and washing such meat increases the risk of contamination. The optimal cooking temperature inside should be around 75 °C. When it comes to preparing Steaks If you can, you can put them in a solution of household remedies such as vinegar or lemon juice and salt beforehand. However, you should remove this marinade before the cooking process to get rid of any pathogenic microorganisms. In addition, you should always cook steaks to an appropriate cooking temperature to achieve the required internal temperature.

Tips on how to safely handle raw meat

It is important when preparing any raw food to limit the contact of raw meat with surfaces and other foods. This not only improves the hygiene of your food, but also ensures that its quality and nutritional values ​​are retained. Minimize the risks of disease transmission by considering the following advice: