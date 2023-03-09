What does it mean constipation? Perhaps we know it by another name: constipationthe term used to refer to a intestinal problem extremely common, associated with risk factors such as a unbalanced dietlow in foods that promote good intestinal motility, or the intake of some drugs. Constipation can also represent the symptom of various pathologies, for this reason patients who complain of the typical manifestations of constipation must consult the doctor, who will indicate the most appropriate tests to investigate the causes.

We talk about it with the doctor Marco Spadaccinigastroenterologist at Humanitas.

Constipation: what is it?

Constipation is defined as the condition in which the individual presents fewer than three bowel movements per week. However, this definition is based on epidemiological studies and has a mainly scientific value since, more frequently, the patient who defines himself as constipated describes a more vague sensation of intestinal “malfunctioning” characterized by disturbances of different types, such as incomplete evacuation or presence of stools that are too hard or in small quantities.

What are the causes of constipation?

Sometimes constipation can depend on:

In most cases, however, these are “idiopathic” cases, i.e. we do not know the cause. In these cases, different mechanisms underlying constipation are identified and, sometimes, these mechanisms can coexist. There slowed intestinal motility it is the most common cause; the so-called sluggish intestine it is in fact at the basis of the symptoms of constipation precisely because of a slower progression of the stools.

Constipation can also be caused by a lack of coordination of the pelvic muscleswhich do not work synergistically in preparation for and during the act of defecation.

Finally, constipation may be part of a larger array of not yet fully understood abdominal symptoms that are referred to as irritable bowel syndrome, in which pain and intestinal swelling are the predominant complaints.

Constipation is a condition that affects about the about 15% of the populationand especially the female sexfor a possible hormonal involvement in intestinal motility. Another category widely affected by constipation is that of older individualsespecially in relation to a major taking medications which, in some cases, include constipation among the side effects, and due to the tendency to drink less water.

Constipation, when to visit a gastroenterologist

As we have specified, the constipation It’s a pretty common ailment that many live with. In the most severe situations, however, the intervention of the gastroenterologist specialist.

In particular, patients must pay particular attention to the disorder when there is a progressive worsening of the frequency of evacuations, in case of familiarity with tumors of the gastrointestinal tract or if they are associated other signs or symptoms of “alarm” as:

Contacting the gastroenterologist specialist can also be useful in case of severe constipation, or when the symptoms associated with infrequent evacuations (the swellingil abdominal painthe need to force oneself during the expulsion of stools, hard or caprine stools, the sensation of incomplete emptying of the intestine) worsen the quality of life of the individual.

In these cases, the specialist will question and visit the patient and evaluate the most appropriate diagnostic path for each case. Further insights may be required through radiographs of the intestine, specific for the study of stool transit times. Sometimes they can also be useful manometria anorettale, to evaluate the motility of the pelvis, or the defecography, to show impaired pelvic floor coordination during stool expulsion. Finally, the patient may undergo one colonoscopy mainly to exclude colorectal cancer and to promote the prevention of this disease.

Remedies for constipation

How to cure constipation, At that time? The gastroenterologist specialist can evaluate the use of supplements o bulk-forming laxatives which, associated with adequate hydration, are effective in increasing the frequency of bowel movements in the most natural way. For example, let’s talk about psylliumo methylcellulose.

Also very effective are the osmotic laxativessuch as preparations based on polyethylene glycol oh you lattulosio, which improve the hydration of the faeces causing an increase in the activity of the intestine.

Others drugs that can be prescribed by the gastroenterologist are those based on bisacodile, senna, linaclotide o prucalopridewhich is usually preferred, however, not to be taken for prolonged periods.

What to eat with constipation

Constipation is generally made worse by one sedentary lifestylewith a’low fiber diet it’s a poor hydration.

Therefore, it is essential to combine the treatments indicated by the gastroenterologist specialist with particular attention to health diet. A feeding is therefore recommended full of vegetables, legumes, fruit e Whole grainsuseful for increasing thefiber intakewhich should reach i 20-35 grams per day. The fibers, in fact, allow an increase in the quantity and hydration of the faecal contents, with a better transit of the faeces.

It is also important to keep hydrated, because water also facilitates the expulsion of faeces. Anyone suffering from constipation should in fact drink at least a liter and a half of water every day.

Then, one must be associated with the power supply active lifestyletherefore limiting a sedentary lifestyle as much as possible, for example by trying to encourage walking or cycling.

