Home Technology Asus ROG 2023 Army Array: Fully Upgraded Performance, Screen, Cooling- DCFever.com
Technology

Asus ROG 2023 Army Array: Fully Upgraded Performance, Screen, Cooling- DCFever.com

by admin
Asus ROG 2023 Army Array: Fully Upgraded Performance, Screen, Cooling- DCFever.com

Text: Tony

Asus ROG series PC became the number one e-sports brand in Hong Kong last year with a 43% market share. This time, it will take the lead in arraying laptops and desktop computers in 2023, and fully upgrade performance, screen, and heat dissipation, hoping to consolidate its market position.

Asus ROG laptops include ROG Strix SCAR 16/18 (G634/G834), the most powerful laptop, ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA402), and the flashy ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU604). The highest configuration is the 13th generation Intel Core i9 or AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and the highest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 series portable discrete graphics card to achieve the highest performance of gaming notebooks.

As for the screen, it is equipped with the highest ROG Nebula HDR screen, using the latest Mini LED technology, with a refresh rate of 240Hz, the current highest, and a brightness of 1,100 nits, corresponding to 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 100,000: 1 contrast ratio, corresponding to up to 1024 dimming district. It can show the details of the dark parts of the game, and also help reduce the afterimage of high-speed movement when playing FPS games.

ROG will further enhance the ROG Intelligent Cooling cooling system for gaming notebooks this year. First, it adopts the industry’s leading Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal cooling system, which can effectively reduce the CPU temperature by 15 degrees. It also introduces a new ring-shaped air outlet system, using three fans to dissipate heat , more effectively discharge the hot air out of the machine.

For the specifications and pricing of these three series of notebooks, you can learn from the list.

See also  3 things to know about Singles Day, waiting for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday

【ROG Strix SCAR 16/18 Laptop Specification List】

model

G634JZ-NM036W

G834JY-N6037W

processor

Intel Core i9-13980HX

System

Windows 11 Home Edition

Screen

ROG Nebula HDR

16-inch QHD 2K 16:10 MiniLED screen

240Hz/3ms update rate

Support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

ROG Nebula

18-inch QHD 2K 16:10 screen

240Hz/3ms update rate

Support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

screen authentication

Pantone® Color Standard Certification

German Rheinland eye protection certification

VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certified

Pantone® Color Standard Certification

German Rheinland eye protection certification

graphics card

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4080

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4090

Memory

2 X 16 GB DDR5

sound effects

Dolby Atmos® Audio
 Built-in array
microphone
 4-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology

capacity

2TB M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD

1TB + 1TB M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD

Internet

Wi-Fi 6E (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2

I/O Wharf

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A,

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Support Display/Power Delivery/G-SYNC, 1x 2.5G LAN port,

1x Thunderbolt™ 4 supported display/G-SYNC

Accessories

ROG Laptop Bag, ROG Gladius III P514 Mouse and ROG Fusion II 300 Gaming Headset

Battery

90WHrs, 4-cell Li-ion

size and weight

35.4 (W) x 26.4 (D) x 3.04 (H) 金m / 2.5kg

39.9 (W) x 29.4 (D) x 3.04 (H) mm / 3.1kg

retail price

HK$32,998

HK$34,998

【ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop Specification List】

model

GA402XY-NC032W

GA402NV-N2032W

GA402NU-N2050W

processor

AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940HS

AMD Ryzen™ 7 7735HS

System

Windows 11 Home Edition

Screen

ROG Nebula HDR

14-inch QHD 2K 16:10 MiniLED screen

165Hz/3ms update rate

Support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

screen authentication

Pantone® Color Standard Certification

German Rheinland eye protection certification

VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certified

graphics card

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4090

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4060

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4050

Memory

16GB (On Board) DDR5 + 16 GB DDR5

16GB DDR5

sound effects

Dolby Atmos® Audio

Built-in array microphone

4-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology

capacity

1TB M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD

Internet

Wi-Fi 6E (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2

I/O Wharf

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C 支援顯示器, 1x Type C USB 4
support DisplayPort™ / power delivery, 1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II)

Battery

76WHrs, 4-cell Li-ion

size and weight

31.2 x 22.7 x 1.95 ~ 2.05 cm/1.65Kg

retail price

HK$29,998

HK$17,998

HK$14,998

See also  "Need for Speed: Unruly" will be launched soon, and the PS5 real game screen will flow out in advance | XFastest News

【ROG Zephyrus M16 Laptop Specification List】

model

GU604VY-NM083W

GU604VI-NM083W

processor

Intel® Core™ i9-13900H

System

Windows 11 Home Edition

Screenscreen

ROG Nebula HDR

16吋QHD 2K 16:10 MiniLED Screenscreen

240Hz/3ms update rate

Support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Screencurtain authentication

Pantone® Color Standard Certification

German Rheinland eye protection certification

VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certified

graphics card

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4090

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4070

Memory

32GB DDR5

sound effects

Dolby Atmos® Audio

Built-in array microphone

2x 2W Tweeter

2x 2W dual-force woofer with Smart Amp Technology

capacity

2TB M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD

1TB M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD

Internet

Wi-Fi 6E (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2

I/O Wharf

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort™ /
power delivery, 1x Thunderbolt™ 4 support DisplayPort™ / power delivery

Battery

90WHrs, 4-cell Li-ion

size and weight

35.5 x 24.6 x 2.11 ~ 2.29 cm /2.3Kg

retail price

HK$34,998

HK$24,998

As for desktop computers, a new product ROG Strix G22CH will be launched. This chassis is shorter than the height of A4 paper. The internal space is designed to optimize airflow, and there are air-cooled or water-cooled cooling systems for users to choose. The highest specification is equipped with the 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900KF CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3070 independent graphics card and 32GB DDR5 memory, etc., which can meet the needs of many users.

【ROG G22CH Desktop Specification List】

model

G22CH-1390KF021W

G22CH-1370KF007W

G22CH-1370KF024W

processor

Intel® Core™ i9-13900KF

Intel® Core™ i7-13700KF

System

Windows 11 Home Edition

cooling system

Water Cooling

Air Cooling

graphics card

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3070

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3060

Memory

2*16GB DDR5

16GB DDR5

sound effects

High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio

capacity

1TB M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD

Internet

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.2

Mae I/O Wharf

1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

Rear I/O Wharf

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, 1x HDMI 2.0a, 3 x Audio jacks, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

expansion slot

1x PCIe® 4.0 x 16, 1x M.2 connector for WiFi, 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slot, 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slot

size

11.50 x 32.30 x 28.69 cm

retail price

HK$19,998

HK$17,998

HK$15,998

You may also like

Sleep with your favorite Pokémon: Pokémon GO Plus...

Chat GPT and Co. do not replace a...

The new turn-based tactical RPG “League of Lamplighters”...

piqd | AI systems as JPGs

Apple presents the latest generation of MacBooks

The most trendy new accessory “Pokémon GO Plus+”...

Virus protection: The best antivirus programs at Stiftung...

OnePlus Ace 2V replaces Dimensity 9000 processor with...

The JBL Reflect Aero TWS in the test,...

[Photo retouching tool]One-click P to lose passers-by! Google...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy