Text: Tony
Asus ROG series PC became the number one e-sports brand in Hong Kong last year with a 43% market share. This time, it will take the lead in arraying laptops and desktop computers in 2023, and fully upgrade performance, screen, and heat dissipation, hoping to consolidate its market position.
Asus ROG laptops include ROG Strix SCAR 16/18 (G634/G834), the most powerful laptop, ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA402), and the flashy ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU604). The highest configuration is the 13th generation Intel Core i9 or AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and the highest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 series portable discrete graphics card to achieve the highest performance of gaming notebooks.
As for the screen, it is equipped with the highest ROG Nebula HDR screen, using the latest Mini LED technology, with a refresh rate of 240Hz, the current highest, and a brightness of 1,100 nits, corresponding to 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 100,000: 1 contrast ratio, corresponding to up to 1024 dimming district. It can show the details of the dark parts of the game, and also help reduce the afterimage of high-speed movement when playing FPS games.
ROG will further enhance the ROG Intelligent Cooling cooling system for gaming notebooks this year. First, it adopts the industry’s leading Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal cooling system, which can effectively reduce the CPU temperature by 15 degrees. It also introduces a new ring-shaped air outlet system, using three fans to dissipate heat , more effectively discharge the hot air out of the machine.
For the specifications and pricing of these three series of notebooks, you can learn from the list.
【ROG Strix SCAR 16/18 Laptop Specification List】
|
model
|
G634JZ-NM036W
|
G834JY-N6037W
|
processor
|
Intel Core i9-13980HX
|
System
|
Windows 11 Home Edition
|
Screen
|
ROG Nebula HDR
16-inch QHD 2K 16:10 MiniLED screen
240Hz/3ms update rate
Support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
|
ROG Nebula
18-inch QHD 2K 16:10 screen
240Hz/3ms update rate
Support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
|
screen authentication
|
Pantone® Color Standard Certification
German Rheinland eye protection certification
VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certified
|
Pantone® Color Standard Certification
German Rheinland eye protection certification
|
graphics card
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4080
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4090
|
Memory
|
2 X 16 GB DDR5
|
sound effects
|
Dolby Atmos® Audio
|
capacity
|
2TB M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD
|
1TB + 1TB M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD
|
Internet
|
Wi-Fi 6E (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2
|
I/O Wharf
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A,
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Support Display/Power Delivery/G-SYNC, 1x 2.5G LAN port,
1x Thunderbolt™ 4 supported display/G-SYNC
|
Accessories
|
ROG Laptop Bag, ROG Gladius III P514 Mouse and ROG Fusion II 300 Gaming Headset
|
Battery
|
90WHrs, 4-cell Li-ion
|
size and weight
|
35.4 (W) x 26.4 (D) x 3.04 (H) 金m / 2.5kg
|
39.9 (W) x 29.4 (D) x 3.04 (H) mm / 3.1kg
|
retail price
|
HK$32,998
|
HK$34,998
【ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop Specification List】
|
model
|
GA402XY-NC032W
|
GA402NV-N2032W
|
GA402NU-N2050W
|
processor
|
AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940HS
|
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7735HS
|
System
|
Windows 11 Home Edition
|
Screen
|
ROG Nebula HDR
14-inch QHD 2K 16:10 MiniLED screen
165Hz/3ms update rate
Support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
|
screen authentication
|
Pantone® Color Standard Certification
German Rheinland eye protection certification
VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certified
|
graphics card
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4090
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4060
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4050
|
Memory
|
16GB (On Board) DDR5 + 16 GB DDR5
|
16GB DDR5
|
sound effects
|
Dolby Atmos® Audio
Built-in array microphone
4-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology
|
capacity
|
1TB M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD
|
Internet
|
Wi-Fi 6E (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2
|
I/O Wharf
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C 支援顯示器, 1x Type C USB 4
|
Battery
|
76WHrs, 4-cell Li-ion
|
size and weight
|
31.2 x 22.7 x 1.95 ~ 2.05 cm/1.65Kg
|
retail price
|
HK$29,998
|
HK$17,998
|
HK$14,998
【ROG Zephyrus M16 Laptop Specification List】
|
model
|
GU604VY-NM083W
|
GU604VI-NM083W
|
processor
|
Intel® Core™ i9-13900H
|
System
|
Windows 11 Home Edition
|
Screenscreen
|
ROG Nebula HDR
16吋QHD 2K 16:10 MiniLED Screenscreen
240Hz/3ms update rate
Support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
|
Screencurtain authentication
|
Pantone® Color Standard Certification
German Rheinland eye protection certification
VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certified
|
graphics card
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4090
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4070
|
Memory
|
32GB DDR5
|
sound effects
|
Dolby Atmos® Audio
Built-in array microphone
2x 2W Tweeter
2x 2W dual-force woofer with Smart Amp Technology
|
capacity
|
2TB M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD
|
1TB M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD
|
Internet
|
Wi-Fi 6E (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2
|
I/O Wharf
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort™ /
|
Battery
|
90WHrs, 4-cell Li-ion
|
size and weight
|
35.5 x 24.6 x 2.11 ~ 2.29 cm /2.3Kg
|
retail price
|
HK$34,998
|
HK$24,998
As for desktop computers, a new product ROG Strix G22CH will be launched. This chassis is shorter than the height of A4 paper. The internal space is designed to optimize airflow, and there are air-cooled or water-cooled cooling systems for users to choose. The highest specification is equipped with the 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900KF CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3070 independent graphics card and 32GB DDR5 memory, etc., which can meet the needs of many users.
【ROG G22CH Desktop Specification List】
|
model
|
G22CH-1390KF021W
|
G22CH-1370KF007W
|
G22CH-1370KF024W
|
processor
|
Intel® Core™ i9-13900KF
|
Intel® Core™ i7-13700KF
|
System
|
Windows 11 Home Edition
|
cooling system
|
Water Cooling
|
Air Cooling
|
graphics card
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3070
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3060
|
Memory
|
2*16GB DDR5
|
16GB DDR5
|
sound effects
|
High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio
|
capacity
|
1TB M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD
|
Internet
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.2
|
Mae I/O Wharf
|
1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
|
Rear I/O Wharf
|
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, 1x HDMI 2.0a, 3 x Audio jacks, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
|
expansion slot
|
1x PCIe® 4.0 x 16, 1x M.2 connector for WiFi, 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slot, 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slot
|
size
|
11.50 x 32.30 x 28.69 cm
|
retail price
|
HK$19,998
|
HK$17,998
|
HK$15,998