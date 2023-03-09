Text: Tony

Asus ROG series PC became the number one e-sports brand in Hong Kong last year with a 43% market share. This time, it will take the lead in arraying laptops and desktop computers in 2023, and fully upgrade performance, screen, and heat dissipation, hoping to consolidate its market position.

Asus ROG laptops include ROG Strix SCAR 16/18 (G634/G834), the most powerful laptop, ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA402), and the flashy ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU604). The highest configuration is the 13th generation Intel Core i9 or AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and the highest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 series portable discrete graphics card to achieve the highest performance of gaming notebooks.

As for the screen, it is equipped with the highest ROG Nebula HDR screen, using the latest Mini LED technology, with a refresh rate of 240Hz, the current highest, and a brightness of 1,100 nits, corresponding to 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 100,000: 1 contrast ratio, corresponding to up to 1024 dimming district. It can show the details of the dark parts of the game, and also help reduce the afterimage of high-speed movement when playing FPS games.

ROG will further enhance the ROG Intelligent Cooling cooling system for gaming notebooks this year. First, it adopts the industry’s leading Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal cooling system, which can effectively reduce the CPU temperature by 15 degrees. It also introduces a new ring-shaped air outlet system, using three fans to dissipate heat , more effectively discharge the hot air out of the machine.

For the specifications and pricing of these three series of notebooks, you can learn from the list.

【ROG Strix SCAR 16/18 Laptop Specification List】

model G634JZ-NM036W G834JY-N6037W processor Intel Core i9-13980HX System Windows 11 Home Edition Screen ROG Nebula HDR 16-inch QHD 2K 16:10 MiniLED screen 240Hz/3ms update rate Support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut ROG Nebula 18-inch QHD 2K 16:10 screen 240Hz/3ms update rate Support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut screen authentication Pantone® Color Standard Certification German Rheinland eye protection certification VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certified Pantone® Color Standard Certification German Rheinland eye protection certification graphics card NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4090 Memory 2 X 16 GB DDR5 sound effects Dolby Atmos® Audio

Built-in array

microphone

4-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology capacity 2TB M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD 1TB + 1TB M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD Internet Wi-Fi 6E (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2 I/O Wharf 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Support Display/Power Delivery/G-SYNC, 1x 2.5G LAN port, 1x Thunderbolt™ 4 supported display/G-SYNC Accessories ROG Laptop Bag, ROG Gladius III P514 Mouse and ROG Fusion II 300 Gaming Headset Battery 90WHrs, 4-cell Li-ion size and weight 35.4 (W) x 26.4 (D) x 3.04 (H) 金m / 2.5kg 39.9 (W) x 29.4 (D) x 3.04 (H) mm / 3.1kg retail price HK$32,998 HK$34,998

【ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop Specification List】

model GA402XY-NC032W GA402NV-N2032W GA402NU-N2050W processor AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940HS AMD Ryzen™ 7 7735HS System Windows 11 Home Edition Screen ROG Nebula HDR 14-inch QHD 2K 16:10 MiniLED screen 165Hz/3ms update rate Support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut screen authentication Pantone® Color Standard Certification German Rheinland eye protection certification VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certified graphics card NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4060 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4050 Memory 16GB (On Board) DDR5 + 16 GB DDR5 16GB DDR5 sound effects Dolby Atmos® Audio Built-in array microphone 4-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology capacity 1TB M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD Internet Wi-Fi 6E (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2 I/O Wharf 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C 支援顯示器, 1x Type C USB 4

support DisplayPort™ / power delivery, 1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II) Battery 76WHrs, 4-cell Li-ion size and weight 31.2 x 22.7 x 1.95 ~ 2.05 cm/1.65Kg retail price HK$29,998 HK$17,998 HK$14,998

【ROG Zephyrus M16 Laptop Specification List】

model GU604VY-NM083W GU604VI-NM083W processor Intel® Core™ i9-13900H System Windows 11 Home Edition Screenscreen ROG Nebula HDR 16吋QHD 2K 16:10 MiniLED Screenscreen 240Hz/3ms update rate Support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut Screencurtain authentication Pantone® Color Standard Certification German Rheinland eye protection certification VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certified graphics card NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4070 Memory 32GB DDR5 sound effects Dolby Atmos® Audio Built-in array microphone 2x 2W Tweeter 2x 2W dual-force woofer with Smart Amp Technology capacity 2TB M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD 1TB M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD Internet Wi-Fi 6E (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2 I/O Wharf 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort™ /

power delivery, 1x Thunderbolt™ 4 support DisplayPort™ / power delivery Battery 90WHrs, 4-cell Li-ion size and weight 35.5 x 24.6 x 2.11 ~ 2.29 cm /2.3Kg retail price HK$34,998 HK$24,998

As for desktop computers, a new product ROG Strix G22CH will be launched. This chassis is shorter than the height of A4 paper. The internal space is designed to optimize airflow, and there are air-cooled or water-cooled cooling systems for users to choose. The highest specification is equipped with the 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900KF CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3070 independent graphics card and 32GB DDR5 memory, etc., which can meet the needs of many users.

【ROG G22CH Desktop Specification List】