Everything is ready for the 79th edition of the International Two-wheeler Exhibition which from 8 to 13 November will bring hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts to Fiera Milano Rho who will find over 1,300 brands waiting for them. Eicma confirms its international vocation: 58% of the exhibitors who will occupy the six pavilions of the exhibition center this year, one more than in 2021, come from abroad, representing 43 countries. Numerous and important returns among the companies, but also significant are the new presences that cover more than 20% of exhibitors. Of note is the return of Ducati, absent last year, while there will also be no BMW, the Ktm-Husqvarna group and Harley-Davidson in 2022; among the Italians there will not even be Askoll, a manufacturer of electric scooters, and the Nolan group, a manufacturer of helmets and motorcycle clothing (Caberg, another Italian helmet manufacturer, returns instead). The MotoLive outdoor area has been confirmed which – easy to predict – will still be one of Eicma’s most popular free attractions with acrobatic shows, entertainment, live shows and motorcycle races in the offroad arena. The outdoor spaces will also host motorcycle test areas, eBike test rides and other initiatives promoted by exhibitors.

Timetables and tickets. The first two days will be reserved for the press and operators: Tuesday 8 November for the press day, while Wednesday 9 will also be reserved for professionals in the sector. From Thursday 10th to Sunday 13th November, it opens to the general public, with fixed hours from 9.30 to 18.30. The price of the ticket unchanged compared to 2021, to be purchased directly on the official website www.eicma.it: € 20.50, and € 13.50 reduced for minors aged 4 to 13; Special rates are provided for schools, motorcycle associations, members of the Italian motorcycle federation and Motoclub.

