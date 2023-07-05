Home » Elections – 41 percent of FDP voters are considering choosing the AfD
Elections – 41 percent of FDP voters are considering choosing the AfD

Elections – 41 percent of FDP voters are considering choosing the AfD

Berlin (German news agency) – 41 percent of FDP voters say they have already thought about voting for the AfD in the next federal election. This is shown by a survey by the Insa Institute, reported on by “Bild” (Thursday edition).

33 percent of Left Party voters considered voting for the AfD, compared to 26 percent of CDU/CSU voters. The values ​​among SPD voters (twelve percent) and Green voters (eleven percent) are significantly lower. Overall, a third of those surveyed (33 percent) said they had already thought about voting for the AfD, while 60 percent denied this. The Insa institute surveyed a total of 1,700 eligible voters from June 30 to July 3.

