Listen to the audio version of the article

The entire range of the Jeep Avenger can be ordered in Italy with prices starting from 23,300 euros for the 100 horsepower 1.2 turbo petrol version in Longitude setup and from 35,400 euros for the electric Avenger with 400 kilometers of autonomy in the Wltp cycle. The first fully electric model of the American brand will be available in a thermal version exclusively in Italy and Spain.

Jeep Avenger trims

The Jeep Avenger is available in four trim levels, 7 body colors and up to a maximum of 5 customization packages. We start from the entry level set-up Avenger (available only for the electric version) which includes 16″ black rims and full-LED headlights, Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist, a 10.25″ radio and a complete 7″ digital cluster. In addition, the electric version includes automatic climate control, Hill Descent Control and Selec-Terrain systems and connected services. Moving on to Longitude adds 16″ alloy wheels, color-matched door handles and gray underbody plates, connected services and the electric version of the Longitude is also equipped with rear parking sensors. The Avenger range continues with the set up Altitude where there are 17″ alloy wheels, silver underbody plates and premium seats in fabric and vinyl, rear parking sensors, the 10.25″ digital dashboard and the electric tailgate. The electric version is also equipped with a “handsfree” electric tailgate and the Passive Entry function. At the highest level we find the Summit, with 18″ alloy wheels, Full-LED headlights and rear lights, electric hands-free tailgate and the Passive Entry function. In addition, the cockpit offers multi-coloured ambient light, yellow dashboard band and wireless charger. The Summit trim level offers cutting-edge technologies with level 2 autonomous driving, 360° parking sensors and rear view camera with bird’s-eye view.

The Jeep Avenger is available in seven colors: three pastel shades (Snow, Volcano and Ruby) and metallic shades (Sun, Lake, Granite and Stone), as well as a two-tone livery with a Volcano roof for higher trim levels. Finally, up to five different packs are available for the Longitude, Altitude and Summit trim levels which allow you to further customize the new Avenger with exclusive accessories. A simple and modular offer, which includes 4 customization levels: Infotainment & Functionality, Driver assistance, Style and Comfort.

Jeep Avenger benzina

The Jeep Avenger In Italy is also available with an efficient 100 horsepower and 205 Nm 1.2 turbo petrol engine, which guarantees a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.6 seconds and a level of carbon dioxide emissions lower than 130 g/h km. The Avenger is the first front-wheel drive Jeep vehicle equipped as standard with the Selec-Terrain and Hill Descent Control functions which, together with the ground clearance of 200 mm, the approach angle of 20° and the departure angle of 32 °, make it suitable for off-road driving.

Electric Jeep Avenger prices

How much does the electric Jeep Avenger cost? It starts at 35,400 euros for the Avenger access set-up, 37,900 euros for the Longitude, 39,900 euros for the electric Avenger Altitude and 42,900 euros for the Summit.