Record accesses to the emergency room and pediatric intensive care units in distress due to the respiratory virus epidemic

Record accesses to the emergency room and pediatric intensive care units in distress due to the respiratory virus epidemic

The pediatric wards and intensive care units of hospitals are in distress due to the increase in respiratory infections in children, especially bronchiolitis caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which are particularly affecting children under one year of age. If we add to this the circulation of other respiratory viruses such as influenza and adenoviruses, without forgetting that Covid-19, the situation turns out to be really difficult in some cases, with record accesses to the Emergency Department, congestion situations in some hospitals and maximum occupancy of beds that put some realities in suffering.

