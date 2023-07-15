Electric car: new EU rules on charging points approved

Electric car, the new EU rules on recharging

The package “Fit for 55”, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions of EU countries, is enriched by new rules recently approved by the European Parliament. By 2026the charging stations for cars with a minimum power of 400 kW they will have to be installed at least every 60 kilometres along the main corridors of the Ten-T network, i.e. the most important roadways on the continent.

By 2028the power of the network will have to increase a 600 kW. For trucks and buses, on the other hand, charging stations are planned every 120 kilometers to be installed on half of the main roads in the European Union by 2028 and with an output power of 1,400 to 2,800 kW. The countries belonging to the EU will also have to ensure that, by 2031at least every 200 kilometres along the Ten-T network there is a station of hydrogen supply. In any case, supplies must be paid easily with cards or contactless devices, without the need for subscriptions, and the price must be indicated per kWh, kg or minute/session.

The “scam” numbers in Italy

In Italy, according to the latest data, there are around 45,000 charging points. On the motorway there are 92 control units in 476 service areas (19%) with 682 recharging points. Basically 99% of the Italian territory has at least a charging point within a radius of 20 kilometres and 86% of the territory even within a radius of suns 10 kilometers.

All “scam” numbers that do not reflect reality. Of those present on the Italian territory about 20% of the infrastructures installed is in fact currently unusable by end users, as it has not been possible to finalize the connection to the electricity grid by the energy distributor or for other authorization reasons.

Not only. Very often, the control units have only one plug which supplies energy at low power (those with high power are only 3,000) and therefore a supply can last hours. In addition the Approximately 56% of the charging points are located in Northern Italy, about 21% in the Centre, while only 23% in the South and Islands. The Italian region with the highest number of charging stations is the Lombardywhat does it matter 7.657. In second place is the Piedmont with 4,514 points, followed by Veneto (4.420), Lazio (4.351) ed Emilia Romagna (3.966).

Yet despite this shortage of control unitsour country would already be practically in order with EU regulations. With all due respect to the many electric car owners whose search for the recharging point turns into an odyssey.

