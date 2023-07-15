Mehdi has a lover, a distraught Zeynep

In the next episodes of My Home My Destiny, the new Turkish soap of Canale 5, close attention will have to be paid to Benal. Here’s what the previews reveal.

It’s depopulating up Channel 5 the new soap turca My Home My Destinycon Demet Ozdemir and Ibrahim Celikkol, about life and the difficult choices of Zeynep Goksu, a girl torn between two worlds and between two families who must find her destiny in a difficult and exciting journey. In the next episodes of the soap, Zeynep marries Mehdi Karaca but she doesn’t know that the man has a lover, Benal, who won’t take kindly to being dumped in a hurry. Here’s what will happen in the new episodes according to the Advances coming from Turkey.

Zeynep and Mehdi get married in new installments of My Home My Destiny

Zeynep Goksu she has decided to untangle the knots of her life, accepting the fate that reserves for her to understand between which of the two worlds where she grew up she must continue to live. The biological mother calm demanded that the young aspiring lawyer put aside her ambitions and life lived with the genitori adottivi Nermin e Ekremto return to the neighborhood e marry Mehdi, one of the most coveted men of the place. Mehdi too had to submit to the will of his family, inarticulately satisfying his mother Zeliha who wants him married to Zeynep at all costs. She the latter, after having been subjected to pressure after pressure, believes that Mehdi could be the key to understanding her destiny and she agrees to marry him in a typical wedding ceremonyhowever showing little enthusiasm and very worried.

Turkish advances My Home My Destiny: Mehdi faces Faruk

Before returning to the neighborhood from which she ran away as a child, entrusted to the care of Nermin and Ekrem to get her away from her drunken and violent father, Zeynep hastily ended the relationship with the boyfriend Farouk, who in turn wanted to marry her soon. After saying yes to Mehdi, taken by her discomfort at seeing that he too is a man who resorts to violence to clarify her position, Zeynep takes refuge at home and here she meets Faruk, shocked to see her in wedding clothes and sad at the idea that she didn’t want to marry him by giving him what seems like a pathetic excuse, or to be free to be a lawyer. Why else would she marry a man that she doesn’t even know herself? Mehdi breaks into the house looking for Zeynep and seeing her with Faruk loses his mind, hitting him violently. What looks like an intricate triangle full of suspended objects, in reality, will turn out to be a very dangerous quadrilateral in the new episodes of My Home My Destiny.

Let’s find out the previews together. My Home My Destiny: who is Benal, Mehdi’s lover

before agreeing to get married to Zeynepinstantly in love with the girl and at the invitation of Zeliha opens, Mehdi has been in a secret relationship with Benal. She, a young widow from the neighborhood, hoped to see herself one day alongside her, will have to face Mehdi’s choice and she certainly won’t be happy about it. Benal try to convince the lover not to leave her ea don’t marry Zeynep but Mehdi has now decided and it seems there will be nothing to do about it. There jealousy Will Benal take revenge on Gosku? Of course, it might come as a shock to her to find out the truth about the woman who lives next door!

Discover the Weekly previews from July 17 to 21 of My Home My Destiny.

My Home My Destiny it’s going to happen from Monday to Friday on Canale5at ore 15.40.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

