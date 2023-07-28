Electric cars are becoming more popular with corporate fleets

When asked what type of drive is planned for the next company car, the proportion of BEVs rose to 19 and PHEV to 24 percent, while petrol and diesel only account for 21 and 35 percent, respectively.

When asked about the reasons for purchasing PHE and BE vehicles, 53 percent named the favorable tax rate. Drivers of pure e-cars as company cars have to pay 0.25 percent of the list price monthly tax, with PHEVs it is 0.5 percent, with conventional combustion engines one percent is due.

