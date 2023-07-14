Electric cars, Audi asks to produce on a Chinese platform

Electric cars, Audi asks to produce on the Chinese platform

Audi electric cars will be produced on one Chinese platform. It reveals it Reuter and the news is sensational and gives an idea of ​​the weight that the Dragon has assumed in the context of the automotive industry. Just the group Volkswagen, of which the Audi brand is a part, it was in fact the first builder in the world to have created a ultra-flexible platformthe Meb which replaced the three flatbeds of Polo, Golf and Passat and similar models with brands Seat, Skoda and indeed Audi.

In particular, the German house would be in negotiation with the Saic, (the Chinese company that produces and exports the most vehicles ever to Europe) and the talks are already at an advanced stage. It seems that Audi is interested in the EV platform used to produce electric cars premium.

Why turn to the Celestial Empire?

Audi’s choice to knock on the Chinese would be attributable to delays of models currently in development. Like electric Audi Q6 e-tron, slowed down by software problems affecting the Cariad division of the Volkswagen Group. And then there’s the SS platformdesigned for the future model generation of Audi and other Volkswagen brands which has been postponed to 2029. Currently Audi uses the Meb for the smallest car, the Q4 e-tron, the Porsche J1, the Q8 e-tron, while for the Q6 e-tron expected in 2024the new one will be used Ppe (Premium Platform Electric) developed in synergy with Porsche.

The strengths of the new platforms

Houses, in a period of continuous innovations and technological evolutions, must always develop new models and produce a lot and quickly. It is in this context that automotive platforms have become increasingly important. In essence it is about bases on which dozens of different cars can be produced. In short, we are faced with the structure on which each manufacturer will then mount the car with its own characteristics and design. For example, models such as Mazda 1, Volvo c3, Ford Focus are produced on one platform.

Today the new modular platforms offer the possibility to change, in addition to the lines and technology, even the measurements of the cars themselves. Moreover. With the modular bases it is possible to standardize structural parts, support elements, but also the modules that make up the platform itself, and above all the mechanics, engines, gearboxes, transmissions and equipment.

The power of those who produce platforms

The modular platform makes it possible for manufacturers to standardize procedures and machinery with one savings on production costs of up to 40%. However, it is clear that whoever owns the most innovative technology in the field of platforms has one more card to play on the market. Until now, the main world manufacturers studied the platforms themselves. That a giant like Volkswagen, through Audi, knock on the Chinese, may not be a good sign.

