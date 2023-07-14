Home » Palermo unleashed on the market, is made for the Desplanches jewel
Palermo unleashed on the market, is made for the Desplanches jewel

Palermo unleashed on the market, is made for the Desplanches jewel

Sebastiano Desplanches will be a new Palermo player. It is made for his transfer to the rosanero. Agreement found with Vicenza for the passage of the 20-year-old to Sicily. The contract should be for 4 years and the boy will be Pigliacelli’s deputy. At the same time, this incoming operation will free Samuele Massolo who…

