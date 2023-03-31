Electric cars, the Y increases, but the Model 3 decreases

The Model Y is among the top 5 registered models in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. It was also the 10th most registered car in the rankings since the beginning of the year. But the rise in popularity of the crossover Y version has meant significantly lower volume for the Model 3 which, in fact, recorded a 49% drop in February compared to registrations for the same month of 2022.

Electric cars, Chinese cars at 2.7%

Another trend seen in the opening two months of the year was the growing popularity of Chinese-made cars, although February’s results did not reveal that sales continued to grow substantially compared to other geographies. In February, in fact, only 2.7% of new cars registered in Europe were produced in China, albeit a minimal decrease compared to the 2.9% recorded in the same month of February last year.

Electric cars, the Chinese slower than expected

According to Jato’s findings, the entry of Chinese vehicles into Europe is not happening as quickly as many expected. The explanation of the British institute is that there is clearly a lot of work still to be done on the models for sale in the Old Continent, but also on production plans and marketing strategies before these brands can really successfully expand compared to national brands in the main European countries.

Electric cars, the Tesla Model Y n.1 among the Bevs

In the top ten electric vehicle sales in February, the Model Y is in the lead with 18,446 units (+173%) followed by the Vw ID.3 with 5,375 sales (+139%) and the Vw ID.4 5194 units (+90 %). Then follow the New Fiat 500 fourth (+26%) and the other Tesla, the Model 3 (-49%), the Volvo XC40 (+175%), the Dacia Spring (+18%), the Peugeot 208 (+ 106%), the Audi Q4 (+74%) and the Skoda Enyaq for a total of 118,329 registrations, equal to 33% more than in 2022.

Electric cars, the Tesla Y n.1 in the absolute top ten

In the absolute top ten sales in February in Europe, the Tesla Model Y is in the lead with 18,466 units, slightly ahead of the Dacia Sandero with 18,431 units and the Peugeot 208 with 16,180 sales. Following in fourth position is the VW T-Roc with 15,760 units, followed by the Opel Corsa with 15,120 units and the Toyota Yaris Cross with 14,772 units. Seventh was the Dacia Duster with 14,038 units, the Fiat 500 with 13,542 units, the Vw Golf with 13,399 and the Skoda Octavia with 12,296