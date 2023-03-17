IWarning strikes began on Friday morning at four airports in North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg over a wage dispute between the federal and local governments. The airports in Düsseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Stuttgart and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden are affected.

In Stuttgart, all take-offs and landings of the day have been cancelled. Almost all flights are also canceled at Cologne/Bonn Airport. Part of it will be processed via other airports, the rest will be canceled. Düsseldorf Airport wants to maintain emergency operations. An airport spokesman confirmed on Friday morning that 264 of the 391 originally planned take-offs and landings will be canceled.

Verdi’s call for a strike is aimed at employees in the aviation security sector who work in passenger control as well as in personnel and goods control. According to the union, around 500 employees are on strike in Düsseldorf alone.

The service union is protesting against an offer made by the federal and local governments at the end of February in the wage dispute. Verdi and the German Association of Civil Servants are demanding 10.5 percent more monthly salaries, but at least an increase of 500 euros. The third wage round is planned for March 27th to 29th in Potsdam.

