Electric vehicles for the transport of goods: Koelliker signs agreement with Regis

Koelliker, agreement with Regis for electric vehicles for goods transport

Agreement between Koelliker group e Regis Motorsan Italian company Regitec group which manufactures and designs commercial electric vehicles and powertrain systems. Thanks to the new commercial partnership, the Milan-based group will distribute exclusively on the Italian, Austrian, Greek and Balkan markets Epic0, vehicle made in Italy, totally electric and dedicated to the transport of goods. Epic0, acronym for Electric, Small and 0 emissions, is conceived and designed with automotive standards and characterized by a steel body and compact dimensions, with a length of 3.7 meters, a width of 1.5 meters, a height of 1 7 meters and a higher load capacity of 790 kilograms.

Incentives up to 4 thousand euros

The vehicle belongs to the category of quadriveicoli L7eCu and can benefit from incentives foreseen for this type of vehicles, which arrive up to 4,000 euros. The Epic0 range is distributed by Koelliker with two battery sizes, 14 kWh and 21 kWh. The 14 kWh battery, with times of recharge of about 4 hoursguarantees autonomy up to 135 kilometers, while the 21 kWh one, with times of recharge of about 3 hours, thanks to the 6.6 kW on board charge, it guarantees up to 180 kilometers. The vehicle can be recharged at the electric charging columns or via a schuko socket or wallbox. “Once again – he commented Marco Saltalamacchia, executive vice president & CEO of the Koelliker Group – we are ahead of the times by making a vehicle without equal available on the Italian market. The partnership with Regis Motors is also part of our strategy to partner with Italian excellence who make innovation and research their mission to be increasingly competitive on the market and offer mobility solutions that adapt to any need”.

And there is also the Microlino minicar

Only a few days ago Koelliker had announced another agreement in the name of sustainability with the Micro Mobility Systemsa Swiss company owned by Ouboter family and project owner Microlino. In the lines the mini car is inspired by bubble cars from the 50sand above all to the unforgettable Isetta, a forerunner of the concept of mobility, fruit of Italian ingenuity. The microcar with a single front doordesigned for two passengers, easy to park thanks to its compactness of only 2.5 meters in maximum length and with a generous trunk of 230 litres, has Italian roots and the production is entirely made in Italy, at the headquarters of La Loggia (Turin). Small but also safe: Microlino is the first product in its category to have a unibody frame in steel and aluminum, just like a classic car. This aspect makes it safer than vehicles in the same category which instead have a tubular frame and plastic panels. The microcar, which has a maximum speed of 90 kilometers per hour and has a range of 230 kilometers.

Koelliker group

The Koelliker Group, pioneer in Italy in the proposal of sustainable mobility solutions was born in 1936 and boasts a solid tradition in the importation and sale of cars of brands appreciated by Italian motorists, including the Japanese Mitsubishi and Korean Ssang Yong. The vehicles marketed are over quota 2 millions.