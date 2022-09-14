Home Business Électricité de France predicts that nuclear production in 2024 will rise to 315-345 TWh
Business

Électricité de France predicts that nuclear production in 2024 will rise to 315-345 TWh

Électricité de France SA, after slowing the production of nuclear energy to the lowest level in over three decades for maintenance and checks of some plants (in May it had already lowered its annual target for 2022 to 280/300 terawatt hours from 295/315 terawatt hour), reversed the longer-term trend by announcing an increase in the production target in 2024 compared to this year and next. Contextualizing this decision to the current energy crisis, it is natural to think that it was taken as part of the emergency plan to buffer the revenues reduced by the controlled electricity prices, which in July had even forced the total nationalization of the group.

“EDF’s nuclear production for 2024 is estimated between 315 and 345 TWh”, reads a note from the network operator Réseau de Transport d’Électricité (RTE), which adds “the company announces that it is consolidating the maintenance for 2024 “.

If the 2024 target is met, it would be a breath of fresh air for the French energy company’s accounts and for its investors.

