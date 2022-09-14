Everything was easy for Inter, who won 2-0 at Viktoria Plzen and redeemed the defeat on their debut in the Champions League against Bayern. Man-match Edin Dzeko, who unlocks the game in the 20 ‘with a nice cross right on an assist from Correa and in the second half sends Dumfries into the goal at the end of a perfect counterattack by Inzaghi’s team. The Plzen, practically never dangerous, also had to play the last half hour in ten due to the expulsion of Bucha, author of a bad foul on Barella, with the Var turning the yellow card into a red. The highlights of the match