Sixth floor of a building in Rome on fire: trapped apartment buildings

Sixth floor of a building in Rome on fire: trapped apartment buildings

Scary scenes in the afternoon in the Africano district, in Rome, in Viale Etiopia at number 8, after the flames broke out in an apartment which then affected other parts of the building. In all, eight people were hospitalized and rescued by 118 : it is a patient at the Sant’Eugenio hospital for burns, four (three adults and a child) are in Umberto I for smoke poisoning, two other children for the same symptoms have been transported to Bambin Gesù and another tenant is hospitalized at the Casilino Polyclinic. READ THE ARTICLE

