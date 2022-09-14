Home Technology Following the launch of its predecessor in 2013, Nintendo officially announced “Pikmin 4” and released a promotional video
Technology

Following the launch of its predecessor in 2013, Nintendo officially announced “Pikmin 4” and released a promotional video

by admin
Following the launch of its predecessor in 2013, Nintendo officially announced “Pikmin 4” and released a promotional video

In the Nintendo Online Live Conference “Nintendo Direct 2022.9.13” held earlier, Shigeru Miyamoto, who has the title of “Father of Mario”, announced that he will launch the latest work of the “Pikmin” series, and it is determined that “Pikmin 4” will be released. As the official name, it also stated that it will be launched on the Nintendo Switch platform in 2023.

Following the launch of its predecessor in 2013, Nintendo officially announced “Pikmin 4” and released a promotional video

Prior to this, “Pikmin 3” was launched on the Nintendo Wii U platform on July 13, 2013, followed by a ported version on the Nintendo Switch platform, which was launched on October 30, 2020. The launch of “Pikmin 4” is the fourth game in the series.

The basic setting is still the same as the previous works. Players can collect different types of Pikmin, and through Pikmin, they can move items and collect debris, and then open up roads and build bridges that can pass through. In addition, they will also fight against vicious creatures.

Nintendo has yet to announce the specific gameplay details, but it is clear that it can be played from a Pikmin perspective closer to the ground, allowing players to experience different gameplay pleasures.

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

Ubisoft believes that game price increases will become the new normal, but mainly for large AAA games

Reports claim that Google has canceled the launch of the next Pixelbook and disbanded the team

EA Originals, a subsidiary of EA, teamed up with Koei Tecmo to create a new game content with the theme of hunting

You may also like

Waiting for IT Week, Pregliasco (YouTrend) and De...

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom...

Where are we with the metaverse: 5 answers...

Like a Dragon: Ishin is the next installation...

Turin, the presentation of IT Week 2022 with...

Torch Conqueror Engage is coming to Switch on...

“In the mind of a forger”. The merciless...

The real protagonist is back! “Crisis Core-Final Fantasy...

The telescope? It was invented by Leonardo da...

“Symphony Legend Remastered” is released, the popular works...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy