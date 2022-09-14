How did the Queen Elizabeth? What was the cause of death? For now there are no official statements on the matter, but a series of possibilities that experts have formulated by looking at the latest photos of Elizabeth II. There would also be fears about the health conditions of King Charles III, originating from a rather evident detail in some shots.

Death of the Queen

Since last September 8, the day of Queen Elizabeth’s death, a rumor has been circulating that the causes of her disappearance are due to a fall in Balmoral Castle. According to rumors, also reported by Il Messaggero, the accident would be the consequence of the monarch’s persistent mobility problems. The doctors would have understood immediately that the situation was very serious, so much so as to prevent a transfer to the hospital. However, the news of the end of the sovereign would have reached us gradually: first there was the communication according to which Queen Elizabeth would not have participated in the meeting on Zoom of the Private Council, scheduled for last September 7, since the meeting with Truss would have strained her too much. Then, in the morning of 8 September 2022, the first admissions from Palazzo sulla “worry” doctors, who made us understand that events were precipitating.

When the newspapers wrote that the royal family was rushing to the bedside of the sovereign, it was clear to everyone that there was nothing more to be done. According to the tabloids Elizabeth II may have died before 6:30 pm (local time), but the sad announcement was not given immediately, perhaps to wait for the Windsors to reunite (even if Prince Harry was missing). The hypothesis of her fall to explain her Majesty’s death is not the only one circulating in the English press. In fact, during the audience with the new premier Liz Truss, last September 6, no one missed the detail of the Queen’s livid hands. Perhaps the sign of medical treatments.

The Daily Mail asked for the opinion of Australian doctor Deb Cohen-Jones, who commented: “It could be a symptom of peripheral cardiovascular disease. A problem with blood circulation … which can cause heart failure. If the peripheral circulation is not optimal, the organs do not receive a good blood supply… ”. Dr. John Torres, on the other hand, has another opinion and a Today said that i bruises on the hands could be caused by “Senile purpura” Why “In old age the connective tissues of the skin become more fragile and even a small bump can cause this type of bruise”.

Healthline brings up the Covidcontracted by Elizabeth II last February: “Although she was vaccinated, the sovereign had Covid this year, she already had health problems and was walking with the help of a cane. Although the cause of death has not yet been made public, experts say that the Coronavirus infection may have contributed to the death ”. So far only guesses. But the Royal House does not necessarily reveal the real cause of Queen Elizabeth’s disappearance. Indeed, this could become one of Buckingham Palace’s greatest secrets.

Fears for Charles III

Even the health of the new king, Carlo III, would arouse more than a few suspicions. On the web, photographs have gone viral in which the sovereign’s fingers would be very swollen, like “sausages”. The Daily Star approached Dr. Gareth Nye, a senior lecturer at the University of Chester, to try to explain this anomaly. The doctor stated that possible causes could be edema or fluid retention: “Edema is a condition in which the body begins to retain fluids in the limbs, usually legs and ankles, but also in the fingers, causing them to swell … it is a common condition and mainly affects people over the age of 65, because the ability to control liquids is limited “.