Electrification of company fleets pays off

“We could buy a vehicle with the savings every year”: E-cars are also worthwhile for companies in eastern Switzerland – but it could go faster

Every second new car in Switzerland is a company car. The electrification of company fleets could therefore become a driver of decarbonization. But the charging infrastructure in apartment buildings is also slowing down development here. Switching to e-cars would be financially worthwhile for companies.

The 15 new electric cars for Griesser were delivered at the end of April.

Electric cars are on the rise in Switzerland. Every fifth car that came onto the roads in May was purely electrically powered – a value that is increasing month by month. And it’s not just private individuals who are increasingly turning to electromobility. A few weeks ago, the sun blind supplier Griesser, based in Aadorf, received a delivery of 15 VW electric cars for the service and assembly fleet. This means that 50 of the 400 vehicles of the company, which operates throughout Switzerland, are electric, and the number is constantly growing. Five electric buses will be added in autumn.

