The efficiency and the relative monitoring and control system, concludes De Bettin, “will also reverberate towards the other productive areas of port competence, making the supply of energy more stable and secure for all the stakeholders operating in the port”.

With this project, says Alberto Cavaggioni, CEO of Rina Consulting, the company “puts another piece in the future of sustainable infrastructures and, specifically, in the transformation of the port area of ​​Civitavecchia, in line with the plan for the ecological transition of the surrounding area”.

According to Cavaggioni, «technologies such as that of cold ironingwhich will allow the supply of electricity for berthing at the ferry dock and in correspondence with such a hugely important terminal – the second largest cruise port in Europe and the first in Italy – are essential for reducing emissions in the port and in urban areas immediately surrounding”.

Emission-free cruises and ferries

The feasibility analysis, taking into account the importance of the works to be carried out, the technicians explain, will also integrate a reorganization and rationalization of the port electricity supply system, providing for management systems specifically designed to address and monitor the high powers involved and the port operations.

In detail, the interventions will follow two phases: the first involves the design of the electricity supply on the quay, aimed at satisfying the needs of at least two large cruise ships at the cruise terminal and two new generation ferries moored in the ferry dock. These berths will be designed to be multifunctional and therefore usable also for new generation ro-ro, ro-pax or car-carrier units (up to 260 meters in length).