Electronic devices at the wheel

A look at the smartwatch or quickly dictate a doctor’s letter on the side? Doctors who make house calls and are driving their cars should know which electronic devices are permitted at the wheel and which are not.

Time is always short for general practitioners. Understandable that one or the other time in the car on the way to a home visit want to use sensibly. It is now common knowledge that the use of mobile phones while driving is prohibited. However, very few know whether you should be able to quickly dictate a doctor’s letter while driving, read a message on your smartwatch or check your pulse rate. We tell you which devices you prefer not to use in the car and what is still allowed.

Are mobile phones allowed at the wheel?

Driving with a smartphone on your ear is prohibited. But reading and writing text messages is also not allowed, as is answering and rejecting calls if the phone has to be picked up. Drivers are not even allowed to read the time in this way. The mobile phone may only be used in the car if it is in a holder. But even then you shouldn’t get too distracted. A short look is allowed, as far as the traffic conditions allow. Reading or writing SMS is not possible even with the holder. Mobile phones are only allowed to be used when the vehicle is stationary and the engine is completely switched off. The “Off” mode in the automatic start-stop system at a red traffic light is not sufficient for this.

Can I dictate a doctor’s letter?

No, even if that doesn’t seem plausible to some road users at first glance. You can talk to a passenger while driving. Some drivers may therefore assume that mumbling into a voice recorder is nothing else. But the ban on § 23 paragraph 1a road traffic regulations has been in effect since 2017 for all electronic devices used for information, communication and organization and thus also for the use of dictation devices.

Is it forbidden to look at my smartwatch?

A look alone is allowed, for example to read the time. Playing around with it, however, can become problematic. A smartwatch also falls under the term “technical devices”, as do mobile phones, MP3 players, tablets or electronic organizers. These have to be in a fixed holder (which is of course omitted here) and may only be used with voice control or the read-aloud function. You should therefore not read a Whatsapp message on the smartwatch while driving.

Is at least one calculator allowed?

This question even made it to the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) when a broker wanted to quickly calculate his commission in the car and was flashed. The court ruled that the term electronic device was to be interpreted broadly and even included calculators. The standard is about road safety. The visual perception of road users should not be restricted.

What punishment is threatened?

There is a risk of a fine of 100 euros and a point in the driving aptitude register. If there is a hazard, it is 150 euros and two points in Flensburg, in the case of property damage even 200 euros.

Are radar detectors allowed?

Even if it seems tempting: radar detectors and speed camera apps are banned in Germany. They may not be used, not even carried ready for operation. According to Section 23 of the Road Traffic Act (StVO), drivers may not operate or carry any ready-to-use technical devices intended to indicate or disrupt traffic surveillance measures. According to the ADAC, anyone who violates this commits an administrative offense that entails a fine of 75 euros and a point in Flensburg. According to a ruling by the Karlsruhe Higher Regional Court, this applies even if the passenger uses the app and the driver uses the information.