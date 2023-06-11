Raúl Becerra among the historical scorers of Deportivo Cuenca





The scorer is on a roll. Raúl Becerra scored his 45th goal with Deportivo Cuenca during the defeat against El Nacional (3-1) at the La Cocha stadium in Latacunga.

The ‘Negro’ equaled the record of Walter ‘Mamita’ Calderón (45). The two share third place in the ranking of the Club’s all-time scorers in Ecuadorian football. They escort the Argentine Ángel Liciardi (107) and the Ecuadorian Carlos ‘Ventarrón’ Quiñónez (61).

For the Argentine-Chilean, the commitment against the military was very special. He completed 100 games with the Club that scored him for the first time in 2016.

In LigaPro he has 96 matches; in the Ecuador Cup, three; and in the Copa Sudamericana, one. He is the second of the ‘centennial’ players to start in 2023 after Andrés López (236) and Hamilton Piedra (204).