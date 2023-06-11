Home » Raúl Becerra among the historical scorers of Deportivo Cuenca
Raúl Becerra among the historical scorers of Deportivo Cuenca

Raúl Becerra among the historical scorers of Deportivo Cuenca


The scorer is on a roll. Raúl Becerra scored his 45th goal with Deportivo Cuenca during the defeat against El Nacional (3-1) at the La Cocha stadium in Latacunga.

The ‘Negro’ equaled the record of Walter ‘Mamita’ Calderón (45). The two share third place in the ranking of the Club’s all-time scorers in Ecuadorian football. They escort the Argentine Ángel Liciardi (107) and the Ecuadorian Carlos ‘Ventarrón’ Quiñónez (61).

For the Argentine-Chilean, the commitment against the military was very special. He completed 100 games with the Club that scored him for the first time in 2016.

In LigaPro he has 96 matches; in the Ecuador Cup, three; and in the Copa Sudamericana, one. He is the second of the ‘centennial’ players to start in 2023 after Andrés López (236) and Hamilton Piedra (204).

