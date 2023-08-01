ELFBAR 600 V2 comes with an improved ultimate mouthfeel

ElfBar

ELFBAR’s most popular and classic ElfBar 600 gets a makeoverThe upgraded series is joined by the new QUAQ Tech Combo.

Global pioneer of vaping technology ElfBar introduced the ElfBar 600 V2 in London, a brand new version of its innovative ELFBAR disposable vape series, ELFBAR 600.

While the new edition will continue the charm of ElfBar’s most popular and classic series, it also offers users a more delicate taste, elegant appearance, and a brand new modular design that further increases recycling efficiency.

“We are launching this long-awaited update of our classic series, ElfBar 600, because we take user feedback very seriously and continuously conduct market research. We are committed to bringing a refreshing experience to our users worldwide, including in European markets,” said Victor Xiao, ElfBar’s Chief Operating Officer.

The ultimate mouthfeel enhanced by the QUAQ Tech Combo

Powered by the new QUAQ Tech Combo, the ElfBar 600 V2 integrates QUAQ Mesh and QUAQ Cell to enhance the whole vaping experience, characterized by intense flavor, high consistency, smooth clouds of vapor and excellent flavor reproduction.

The QUAQ Mesh uses a bionic honeycomb structure and innovative hydrophilic materials, laying the foundation for remarkably high electrothermal conversion efficiency. As a result, the ElfBar 600 V2 achieves instant activation in just 0.1 seconds, delivering a powerful burst of flavor.

With a precisely controlled wire gauge tolerance and a smooth surface, the QUAQ Mesh reduces carbon build-up by 30%, ensuring the ElfBar 600 V2 can maintain a high consistency of more than 97% and pure and fresh flavors from the first to the last puff delivers.

In addition, the QUAQ Mesh has an impressively small mean aerosol particle size of 0.76 µm, which guarantees exceptionally smooth vapor clouds. The vaporization temperature of 220ºC to 270ºC further enhances its performance in terms of flavor reproduction.

With the help of QUAQ Cell, stable power delivery is ensured along with a power booster for the QUAQ Mesh, delivering an unparalleled mouthfeel with exceptional consistency and robust flavor bursts.

Smooth to the touch with high quality metal body

The ElfBar 600 V2 series features an upgraded steel body with higher quality, which greatly improves the visual and tactile experience.

The new gradient metallic color that sets the ElfBar 600 V2 apart is complemented by a compelling sense of modern technology. The seamless, one-piece structure at the bottom reflects a unified and refreshing visual effect.

Efficient recycling with a modular structure

The pre-automated modular structure of the ElfBar 600 V2 series, assembled without soldering, guarantees a hassle-free recycling process that minimizes waste production and reduces environmental impact. The series batteries can also be disassembled for direct reuse.

ElfBar relentlessly leads the industry with its sustained commitment to the environment. The design of the ElfBar 600 V2 marks a major step forward in the company’s environmental and social governance (ESG) policy.

Since last year, ElfBar has registered in the UK under the guidelines of the WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) regulations. Working in partnership with Recover, ElfBar’s recycling program ensures that all components in the vapes undergo a rigorous disassembly and recycling process.

ElfBar is in the process of building a sustainable, closed recycling system by 2025 that relies on mature, demountable and reusable products.

Information about ElfBar

ElfBar is a pioneer and innovator in the global vaping industry, with a relentless drive to explore new inspirations and unlock more possibilities in life by offering a unique and diverse vaping experience. ElfBar has always remained true to its commitment to global compliance standards, youth protection and sustainable growth.

