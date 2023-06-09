Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party applauds the Meloni government for the first time: “The measures are good”

The bill passed by the government to counter the violence against women sees, for the first time since the establishment of the center-right executive, the applause of the Pd di Elly Schlein. “The measures are good”, commented the dem secretary during a press conference at the Nazarene, “but thetightening of penalties is not enough”. Schlein in fact insists on a more cultural approach which includes “global policies” and which affect education, the training of staff in shelters and anti-violence volunteers, up to the economic instruments that aim to give women real autonomy from men.

In the meantime, continues the dem leader, we need to restart as soon as possible special commission for the prevention of gender-based violencemaking it bicameral. “The commission, born last year, must continue its work, we resubmitted the request in this legislature asking that it could be a bicameral commission, so as to give it more strength”, explains Schlein. Next to her, Valeria Valentethe dem senator who was at the head of the commission in the last legislature, who reiterates the line expressed by Schlein: “Those rules alone are necessarybut they are not enough”.

The bill provides for thetightening of penalties and a strict security in controls, as well as interventions even without reporting. And then the automatic application of the electronic braceleta minimum distance of 500 meters in the event of a ban on approaching, 30 days (both for requests for precautionary measures by the prosecutors and for their application by the magistrates), a pool of judges “dedicated” to the matter and faster processes.

