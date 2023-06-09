Alessandro Impagnatiello moved Giulia Tramontano’s body with a trolley, which was later abandoned. The killer’s faux pas

A luggage rack to carry the body. And a video shot three days after the murder showing the killer with sponge and mop. Two elements which, despite the investigations still in progress and net of possible future developments in the opposite direction, seem to reinforce the hypothesis that Alessandro Impagnatiello acted without the help of other people in the stages following the murder of his partner Giulia Tramontano, stabbed to death on the evening of May 27 in the living room of the apartment on the first floor of via Novella 14/A in Senago.

The trolley was seized by the police during the inspection on Monday: another tenant of the building signaled that it could be a relevant object, who said he found it in the common area of ​​the garages and took it home, thinking that someone had abandoned it, leaving it near the front door. Checks with luminol showed traces of blood in the lower part, suggesting that the body was positioned vertically on the luggage rack for movement between the garage and the cellar. From the tag still present on the handles, the Homicide soldiers, coordinated by Colonel Antonio Coppola, traced back to the owner of the hardware store, who confirmed that he had sold it to a boy. The same boy, Impagnatiello, filmed on 30 May by Telelombardia (the footage was acquired by the carabinieri) cleaning the flight of stairs leading to the basement, retracing the journey he would have made by dragging Giulia’s body towards the basement.

All circumstances that suggest that the thirty-year-old was not helped by the people closest to him, as explained by sources in the prosecutor’s office: at the moment nothing has emerged that suggests otherwise; and further confirmations could come fromautopsy this morning. Yesterday afternoon an operational meeting was held at the Palace of Justice between the chief prosecutor Marcello Viola and the owners of the investigation, the adjunct Letizia Mannella and the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo, to elaborate the questions to be submitted to the team of specialists who will participate in the autopsy examination, which includes two coroners, a forensic entomologist, a toxicologist and an expert in neonatal autopsies. The investigators want to understand first of all how many blows have been inflicted by Impagnetiello, in which points and from which position: this type of analysis will serve to support or not the hypothesis that the woman was attacked from behind by her assassin and then wounded in the throat without giving her a chance to react; the cuts on her arms and the stab under her right breast would suggest a desperate defense and not just an ambush dynamic, according to what the investigators have clarified.

When the corpse was found in the cavity of via Monte Rosa, in the night between Wednesday and Thursday, the abdomen was not visible, hidden by a kind of blanket, adhesive tape and transparent film, consequently it was not possible to inspect that part of the body for intercept any other injuries. Did Impagnetiello hit there too? Did he point the blade at the seven-month-old’s belly? At what time did the deceased fetus die? Or, again, did he survive his mother even for a few minutes?

Decisive questions for the investigators, who intend to fully explore the possibility of turning the charges of aggravated murder and procured abortion into that of double murder of mother and child which she carried in her womb. In addition, the specialists will be called to ascertain whether Impagnatiello has administered to the twenty-nine year old doses of rat poison, in the light of web searches carried out six days before the murder and the discovery of two sachets of poison in his backpack. Finally, the entomologist will have to help the coroners date the exact moment of death and reconstruct the timing of the movements of the corpse.