Angermund again world champion in trail shorts

Stian Hovind Angermund won gold in the trail shorts at the mountain running and trail world championships in Tyrol and successfully defended his title.

On Thursday, the Norwegian won the run from Innsbruck over 45.2 kilometers and 3,121 meters in altitude to Neustift/Stubaital in 4:19 hours, 2:18 minutes ahead of Thomas Roach from Britain and 3:04 ahead of Italian Luca des Pero. The best Austrian was Dominik Matt in 29th, 27:08 minutes behind.

“It felt great, that in front of a home audience. I didn’t expect the atmosphere either. I tried to hold back at the beginning and divide my strength and then use my strength on the long climbs and work my way forward,” said Matt after the race in an ORF interview.

Geoffray wins the women’s

Clementine Geoffray from France won the women’s race in 4:53 hours ahead of the two Swiss Judith Wyder (+2:01 minutes) and Theresa Leboeuf (+16:17). Johanna Hiemer, the best Austrian, finished 32nd, 45:09 minutes behind.

Due to the upcoming adverse weather, the race at Kreuzjoch/Sennjoch was stopped before all runners had finished. Around 50 athletes were affected and had to return to the Kreuzjoch station.

