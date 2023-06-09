Home » Angermund again world champion in trail shorts
Sports

Angermund again world champion in trail shorts

by admin
Angermund again world champion in trail shorts

Stian Hovind Angermund won gold in the trail shorts at the mountain running and trail world championships in Tyrol and successfully defended his title.

On Thursday, the Norwegian won the run from Innsbruck over 45.2 kilometers and 3,121 meters in altitude to Neustift/Stubaital in 4:19 hours, 2:18 minutes ahead of Thomas Roach from Britain and 3:04 ahead of Italian Luca des Pero. The best Austrian was Dominik Matt in 29th, 27:08 minutes behind.

“It felt great, that in front of a home audience. I didn’t expect the atmosphere either. I tried to hold back at the beginning and divide my strength and then use my strength on the long climbs and work my way forward,” said Matt after the race in an ORF interview.

Geoffray wins the women’s

Clementine Geoffray from France won the women’s race in 4:53 hours ahead of the two Swiss Judith Wyder (+2:01 minutes) and Theresa Leboeuf (+16:17). Johanna Hiemer, the best Austrian, finished 32nd, 45:09 minutes behind.

Due to the upcoming adverse weather, the race at Kreuzjoch/Sennjoch was stopped before all runners had finished. Around 50 athletes were affected and had to return to the Kreuzjoch station.

More see tirol.ORF.at

See also  Reema Juffali is the first female pilot in Saudi Arabia

You may also like

TRAVEL GROUP 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Djokovic defeats Alcaraz at the French Open

The Ferraris are back at the 24 Hours...

Tennis French Open: C. Ruud vs. A. Zverev...

Champions League final, the Curva Nord to Inter...

İlkay Gündoğan from Manchester City, a star in...

Bergamo and surroundings by bike: 6 routes from...

Alcaraz drama in the semifinals of Roland-Garros

The LBA trophy in the two arenas, Palazzo...

French Open: Drama in Paris – Injured Alcaraz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy