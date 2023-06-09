Tarek Atoui will present his show “Al Qabali” in Córdoba

The day June 16 Tarek Atoui present your project “Al Qabali” in Córdoba, in a free concert at 9:30 p.m. in the surroundings of the Torre de la Calahorra, together with the musicians Susie Ibarra, Nancy Mounir y Ziúr. Besides the Saturday June 17the artist will hold a musical workshop at the Molino de Martos in Córdoba at 7:00 p.m. in which he will delve into the research process in which he embarked and which is still underway, to produce “Al Qabali”.

Both the concert and the workshop by Tarek Atoui are framed within the context of the exhibition “Remedios: Where a New Earth Might Grow” of the C3A Center for Contemporary Creation of Andalusia in Córdoba and TBA21 Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary.

In his exploration of this material, Atoui “overlays recordings of souks and shops in Ouarzazate, Essaouira, and Marrakech; weddings in Bahrain; music halls and diwan majlis in Kuwait, Sharjah, and Oman, with contemporary electronic amplifications and improvisations, or analogue-generated material.” for his self-developed software and large collection of instruments, Atoui joins musicians and artisans to explore the different layers of craft production (from instrument making to pottery, leather and weaving) and the imaginative use of the scarce materials found in the arid landscapes of the Atlas”.

