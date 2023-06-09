Ukraine, latest news. Kiev, ongoing fighting, “active operations” in Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia

Deaths and floods from the flood wave of the Dnipro river, which from the destroyed Khakovka dam reached the Black Sea also bringing with it a huge oil slick. In Oleshky, in the Kherson region, “residents cannot leave the occupied and flooded city following the explosion of the dam because the Russians do not release them and do not allow them to move to areas that are not flooded”. This was reported by the Ukrainian public TV Suspilne, adding that there are victims but it is not yet possible to establish the number. After Kherson, President Zelensky of Ukraine visited the Mykolaiv region

