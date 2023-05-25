Elon Musk: “AI could take control of humanity”

The Tesla CEO warned against artificial intelligence and said that more competition in this area is needed. CHANDAN KHANNA / Kontributor / Getty Images

Elon Musk has again commented on the possible risks of advanced artificial intelligence (AI). In his speech at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit, Musk said that AI has the potential to control humanity. The billionaire added that superintelligence is a “double-edged sword.”

Elon Musk again warned of the risks of more advanced artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence is a “double-edged sword”

In a speech at the WSJ CEO Council Summit, Musk said that AI has the potential to take control of humanity. The billionaire said Thorold Barker of the Wall Street Journal: “The probability that humanity will be wiped out is small, but not zero.”

There is also the possibility that the TO take control of “everybody’s safety” and become a sort of “over-nanny”. “There is a risk that advanced AI will either eliminate or limit human growth,” he said. He added that superintelligence is a “double-edged sword”. “When you have a ‘mind’ that can allow you anything, that’s a danger,” he said.

Musk faces the mighty Technology already been suspicious of for some timer, although he is in the Invested in AI development in its own companies. In March he signed an open letter in which he called for a six-month break in further development. The letter identified potential risks to humanity and society, including the dissemination of misinformation and the far-reaching Automation of workplaces.

Musk wants there to be more competitors in the AI ​​race

Musk said in the interview that he doesn’t use much in everyday life TO have to do, but that Tesla uses them on a large scale. He also suggested that there was a competitor too Microsoft’s Partnership with OpenAI and Googles should be related to DeepMind.

“I think there should be a significant third horse in the race here„Musk said, “OpenAI has a relationship with Microsoft that seems to be working out pretty well, so it’s possible that X.AI and Twitter, Tesla have something similar”.

Musk officials did not immediately respond to Insider’s request, which was made outside of normal business hours.

