Elon Musk: Now he’s threatening Mark Zuckerberg with a lawsuit over Twitter copy threads

Musk threatens to sue Zuckerberg over Twitter copy

Status: 07.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Could soon not only fight each other commercially, but also legally: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk

The new platform Threads is considered the most promising competitor for Twitter, in the first few hours the app is said to have been downloaded 30 million times. Twitter owner Elon Musk is now apparently considering a lawsuit against the parent company Meta.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has threatened Facebook’s parent company Meta with a lawsuit over its new Threads platform. In a letter published on Thursday by the website Semafor, Musk lawyer Alex Spiro wrote to Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg that Meta had “unlawfully embezzled trade secrets and other intellectual property” from Twitter.

Meta hired numerous former Twitter employees who still had access to Twitter’s “trade secrets and other highly confidential information”. These employees were used in a targeted manner to create a copycat app within months to compete with Twitter. Spiro threatens that Musk’s company reserves all rights to protect his intellectual property, including legal remedies.

Twitter competitor Threads was released in around 100 countries on Wednesday evening. According to Zuckerberg, the app was downloaded 30 million times within hours. However, the launch in Europe has been delayed due to the pending approval from Brussels.

Threads is Twitter’s biggest challenger to date and shares similarities with the short message service. A number of potential competitors have positioned themselves, particularly since the takeover of Twitter by Tesla billionaire Musk last year. So far, however, none has been able to establish itself as a real alternative.

Meta announced in mid-March that it was working on a new social network, the description of which was reminiscent of a potential competitor to Twitter. “We are considering a decentralized, independent social network that will enable the exchange of written messages in real time,” the group said at the time.

Musk had caused a stir in the past few days with the decision to limit the number of tweets that non-paying Twitter users can read each day. In addition, tweets are now no longer visible to Internet users who are not logged into Twitter.

