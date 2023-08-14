Home » Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: Zuckerberg is losing patience
Business

Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: Zuckerberg is losing patience

by admin
Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: Zuckerberg is losing patience

Elon Musk was born in 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa, to his Canadian mother, Maye Musk, and his South African father, Errol Musk.

Already in his childhood he developed a great interest in programming, so that he developed his first computer game at the age of twelve and sold it for 500 dollars.

Shortly before his 18th birthday he emigrated to Canada to avoid South African conscription.

After two years at Queens University in Kingston, Canada, he moved to the University of Pennsylvania, where he completed his bachelor’s degree in physics and economics.

He dropped out of his subsequent studies at Stanford University in California after just two days and devoted himself to his first start-up Zip2.

See also  Southwest Securities maintains the buy rating of Aojiahua, comments on the 2021 semi-annual report: The main massage business is developing rapidly, and the profitability is enhanced | Daily Economic News

You may also like

The Provident Fund Utilizes Policy Toolbox to Support...

Compagnia dei Caribbean, Palladio Holding drops below 5%

“Temu is trash”: This is how German influencers...

Military flight saves her life: two-day-old baby treated...

Lei Jun Teases “One More Little Thing” in...

Example Danone and Carlsberg – Kremlin nationalizes companies...

Pnrr: Mef, interventions financed with 2.4 billion Fund...

Anyone who criticizes chip subsidies fails to recognize...

China’s Three-Year Action Plan to Boost Rural Commerce...

Exor buys 15% of Philips, leader in health...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy