Elon Musk’s Controversial Changes to Twitter Spark Success for Threads, the New Instagram Social Network

Title: Elon Musk’s Announcement Spurs Controversy as Twitter Implements New Limits, Boosting Threads’ Success

Subtitle: Changes in Twitter’s policies expedite the launch of Threads, Musk’s new social network

Published by: Sergio Ramos Montoya, Social Geek

In a surprising move, Elon Musk, despite no longer being the CEO of the company, continues to utilize his influence to discuss matters related to the social media giant, Twitter. This time, Musk’s announced series of changes has sparked considerable controversy, ultimately benefiting the launch of his latest venture, Threads, whilst also propelling its success.

The motive behind these changes, although seemingly evident, raises questions about their fairness towards users. It is no secret that data has been deemed “the new oil,” thanks to its immense potential in driving various businesses. Gathering insights into internet users’ preferences and activities, as well as collecting information about online events, undoubtedly provides significant advantages. Artificial intelligence, in particular, heavily relies on copious amounts of data for training purposes, prompting Musk to initiate measures to thwart companies dedicated to scraping vast quantities of data from the platform.

The primary novelty in the modified Twitter policies is that users will no longer be able to view tweets without logging into their accounts. Previously, anyone could access posts through a shared link, even without an account. However, with Musk’s new rules in effect, logging into Twitter is now a prerequisite for content visibility. This change serves as the initial step aimed at preventing data exploitation by companies that specialize in analyzing substantial amounts of data from the platform.

Musk’s next move entailed a groundbreaking announcement, imposing limits on the number of tweets users can view per day – a move unprecedented in social media platforms. Interestingly, while most platforms strive to retain users for longer periods, Twitter is intent on implementing limitations.

As it stands, unverified user accounts will only be able to access 600 posts each day. Additionally, “new” accounts lacking verification face a further restriction of only 300 posts daily. However, verified accounts, commonly subscribed to Twitter Blue, will have the privilege of viewing a maximum of 6,000 posts per day.

Elon Musk further revealed in a subsequent post that these limits will soon undergo an increase, allowing verified users to access 10,000 tweets, unverified users to view 1,000 tweets, and new accounts to browse through 500 tweets on a daily basis.

The impact of Musk’s changes cannot be ignored, as it has resulted in the expedited launch of Threads, his new Instagram social network, posing a significant threat to competitors. Musk’s influential presence and dedication to advancing technological advancements continue to contribute to his achievements.

